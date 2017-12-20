Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Dec. 21-24)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Girls Night Out on Thursday, winter hikes at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center on Saturday and a Tails and Tots program there on Sunday.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Bel Air Downtown Alliance features Girls Night Out Dec. 21

Girls Night Out returns this Thursday from 5-8 pm! Join us from 5-6 at Harford Artists Gallery for our kick off event. There will be wine, cheese, and mini cupcakes from Newberry Cafe & Bakery!Thank you to our kick off sponsor, Harford Bank! Visit http://belairmaryland.org/girls-night-out/ for more information.

Friday, Dec. 22

“First and Next” Exhibition by Jade Hoyer continues at HCC through Jan. 5

“First and Next” Exhibition by Jade Hoyer is on display at the Chesapeake Gallery in the Harford Community College Student Center through January 5, 2018. Gallery hours: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM, and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. For details, visit https://www.harford.edu/community/chesapeake-gallery.aspx

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Dec. 22

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Dec. 22

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Dec. 23

Winter Discovery Hike at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Dec. 23

Winter Discovery Hike is 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Dec. 23 at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center. Winter is perceived as a quiet, slumbering season. Hike the Leight Park trails to discover evidence that just might paint a different picture of winter in the forest! Warm up fingers and toes with a cup of hot chocolate around the wood stove. This program is for all ages, under 13 w/adult. Cost is $3/person or $10/family. For

Winter Solstice Hike and Campfire at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Dec. 23

Winter Solstice Hike and Campfire is 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center. The winter season is setting in and life near the estuary is slowing down. Venture onto the trails of Leight Park in search of the changes then warm up by a campfire with roasted treats. Participants meet at Pontoon Pier This program is for ages 6 to adult, under 13 w/adult. Cost is $4/person or $16/family. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

Sunday, Dec. 24

Tails and Tots at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Dec. 24

Tails and Tots 1 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center. Story time with a natural twist! Come listen to some stories, learn new songs and move like the animals. This is a free drop-in program for ages 0 to 6 w/adult. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

Coming next . . .

“Let it Snow!” event at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Dec. 30

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a “Let it Snow!” event 10:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 30. Embrace winter weather. Celebrate the white stuff through stories, crafts, and a walk in the woods. Warm up with hot chocolate and tasty treats. This program is for ages 3 to 6 w/adult. Cost is $3/child. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

New Year’s Eve Duck Drop and Fireworks in Havre de Grace, Dec. 31

Begin the countdown to 2018 by enjoying our annual Duck Drop and Fireworks celebration. (on the grounds of the Activity Center and HdG Middle School). Ring in the New Year by dancing outdoors to music by our local DJ while watching our Duck Drop! The event starts at 10 p.m. at the Activity Center, 401 Lewis Lane in Havre de Grace. For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/event/new-years-eve-duck-drop-and-fireworks/

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Jan. 9

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Feb. 13

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, March 13

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, April 10

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp