Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Dec. 29-31)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include a celebration of snow for children at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center on Saturday and a holiday open house there on New Year’s Eve. Havre de Grace’s annual New Year’s Eve Duck Drop and Fireworks is on Sunday.

Friday, Dec. 29

“First and Next” Exhibition by Jade Hoyer continues at HCC through Jan. 5

“First and Next” Exhibition by Jade Hoyer is on display at the Chesapeake Gallery in the Harford Community College Student Center through January 5, 2018. Gallery hours: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM, and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. For details, visit https://www.harford.edu/community/chesapeake-gallery.aspx

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Dec. 29

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Dec. 29

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Dec. 30

“Let it Snow!” event at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Dec. 30

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a “Let it Snow!” event 10:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 30. Embrace winter weather. Celebrate the white stuff through stories, crafts, and a walk in the woods. Warm up with hot chocolate and tasty treats. This program is for ages 3 to 6 w/adult. Cost is $3/child. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

Sunday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Duck Drop and Fireworks in Havre de Grace, Dec. 31

Begin the countdown to 2018 by enjoying our annual Duck Drop and Fireworks celebration. (on the grounds of the Activity Center and HdG Middle School). Ring in the New Year by dancing outdoors to music by our local DJ while watching our Duck Drop! The event starts at 10 p.m. at the Activity Center, 401 Lewis Lane in Havre de Grace. For details, visit http://www.explorehavredegrace.com/event/new-years-eve-duck-drop-and-fireworks/ Holiday open house at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Dec. 31 The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a holiday open house 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Gather up your family and guests and drop in to the Estuary Center for a relaxing afternoon visit with the naturalist, celebrating a year of accomplishments, taking a holiday themed photo with the critters, and enjoying light refreshments. The event is free and open to all ages. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon. American Legion Post 47 New Year’s Eve dance, Dec. 31 American Legion Post 47 is hosting a New Year’s Eve dance beginning at 8 p.m. Dec. 31. The event includes light fare. The post is at 501 St. John St. in Havre de Grace. For information, call 410-939-0234.

Coming next . . .

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Jan. 9

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Preschool Nature Series at Eden Mill Nature Center, Jan. 9

Eden Mill Nature Center features a Preschool Nature Series in January. On January 9, Bears, Bears, Bears; January 23, Sensational Snowflakes from 10:00-11:15am for ages 2-5 with an adult. $8/member, $6/sibling member or $10/non-member. Bring your preschooler to Eden Mill to discover the wonder of nature! Programs will include nature games and activities, story, craft and a hike exploring the landscape. Pre-Registration IS required: 410-836-3050 or edenmillnaturecenter@gmail.com. www.edenmill.org

Nature Storybook Art at Eden Mill Nature Center, Jan. 10, 17, 24

At Eden Mill Nature Center offers Nature Storybook Art on January 10, 17, 24 from 12:30-2:30 PM for children ages 5 to 12 years. $42/member or $44/non-member. Each activity builds new awareness about books, illustrators, and their art techniques as each illustrator is paired with a book, and presented to the child artist for an art activity of creative value. Art techniques include: drawing, painting, collage, crafting/constructing. Pre-Registration IS required: 410-836-3050 or edenmillnaturecenter@gmail.com. www.edenmill.org

A Saunter through the Woods at Eden Mill Nature Center, Jan. 20

At Eden Mill Nature Center offers A Saunter through the Woods event on Saturday, January 20 from 8:30-10:30am for adults. $15/member or $20/non-member. Discover the hidden treasures that Mother Nature has given us. Learn to read wildlife signs, listen to the sounds of Nature, and much more. Learn to not only LOOK but also to SEE what is around us. This will be a time of discovery of not only what is around us, but also of ourselves. Pre-Registration IS required: 410-836-3050 or edenmillnaturecenter@gmail.com. www.edenmill.org

Preschool Nature Series at Eden Mill Nature Center, Jan. 23

Eden Mill Nature Center features a Preschool Nature Series in January. On January 23, Sensational Snowflakes from 10:00-11:15am for ages 2-5 with an adult. $8/member, $6/sibling member or $10/non-member. Bring your preschooler to Eden Mill to discover the wonder of nature! Programs will include nature games and activities, story, craft and a hike exploring the landscape. Pre-Registration IS required: 410-836-3050 or edenmillnaturecenter@gmail.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Feb. 13

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, March 13

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, April 10

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp