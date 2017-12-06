Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Dec. 8-10)





Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Ballet Chesapeake’s performance of The Nutcracker at Towson University Saturday and Sunday, the Harford Dance Theatre’s performance of The Nutcracker at Harford Community College Friday through Sunday and the 45th Annual Candlelight Tour of Historic Havre de Grace on Saturday.

Thursday, Dec. 7 & 9

Hays-Heighe House Holiday Open House at Harford Community College, Dec. 7 & 9

Holiday Open House at Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College 10 AM to 2 PM, Dec. 7 & 9. How did Marylanders celebrate Christmas in the early 1800s? Step back in time for an historical holiday at the former Prospect Hill Farm. Sing songs and enjoy light seasonal refreshments. No admission fee; reservations are not required.

Friday, Dec. 8

“First and Next” Exhibition by Jade Hoyer continues at HCC through Jan. 5

“First and Next” Exhibition by Jade Hoyer is on display at the Chesapeake Gallery in the Harford Community College Student Center through January 5, 2018. Gallery hours: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM, and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. For details, visit https://www.harford.edu/community/chesapeake-gallery.aspx

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Dec. 8

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Dec. 8

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

An Evening of Jazz at HCC Dec. 8

An Evening of Jazz at 8 p.m. Dec. 8 features Second Shift and HCC Jazz ensemble – HCC’s vocal jazz ensemble under the direction of Marianne Pastelak and instrumental jazz ensemble under the direction of Benny Russell. They will appear in concert performing a variety of vocal and instrumental jazz styles including blues, swing, be-bops, and fusion. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211. The concert will be held at Joppa Hall, Recital Hall #1 at Harford Community College.

Harford Dance Theatre performs The Nutcracker, Dec. 8-10

Harford Dance Theatre performs The Nutcracker 7 PM December 8 and noon and 4 p.m. December 9 and 10 at the Amoss Center. Here are the details provided: Ring in the new season with a holiday classic and take a magical journey with Clara to the Land of the Sweets. With magnificent scenery, gorgeous costumes, and exquisite dancing, The Nutcracker is a holiday feast for young and old alike. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

Saturday, Dec. 9

Ballet Chesapeake presents The Nutcracker at Towson University, Dec. 9 & 10

Ballet Chesapeake brings the magic of the holiday season to life with its presenation of “The Nutcracker” at Towson University’s Stephens Hall Theatre Dec. 9 and 10. Showtimes are 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 9 and 1 p.m. on Dec. 10. The performance features guest prinicipal dancers of the New York City Ballet. Tickets are $19-$25 and can be purchased at balletchesapeake.ticketleap.com.

45th Annual Candlelight Tour of Historic Havre de Grace, Dec. 9 2017 marks the 45th year of the Annual Candlelight Tour of Historic Havre de Grace. The tour will be held on Saturday, December 9th from 4 PM to 8 PM. This year’s theme is “Light Up the Stage” celebrating the opening of the Cultural Center at the Opera House this year. The Cultural Center will be tour stop, as well as homes, churches, museums and even a duck decoy carver’s workshop. The establishments selected for the tour truly showcase the diverse character of our beautiful City. In addition, experience the luminary candles along Union Avenue and the Christmas decorations downtown. Havre de Grace’s top restaurants will be offering special Candlelight Tour promotions while the stores and galleries will also be open with special events. Check the Lock House website (www.thelockhouemuseum.org) for more information. http://ow.ly/uVIS30gZ5EK Tour tickets are $20 each, or $25 day of tour. A self guided tour, patrons can pick up the tour pin, brochure and tour map at the Lock House Museum, and begin their tour of the numerous participating homes, churches, and museums in any order and at their own pace. Sunday, Dec. 10 Winter Woodland Animal Workshop at Anita Leight Estuary Center, Dec. 10 Get crafty with nature’s art supplies at Anita Leight Estuary Center from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10. Use a completed owl and fox as models, or create something unique. We supply a wide variety of natural materials from which you can choose, limited only by your imagination. This program is for all ages, under 13 w/adult. Cost is $3 per person. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/details/1940/

Coming next . . .

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Dec. 12

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Snowkus Pocus: Enchant the Spring at APGFCU Arena, Dec. 15

Snowkus Pocus: Enchant the Spring comes to the APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Here are the details: Young Brianna is whisked away to an enchanted winter wonderland where she encounters the colorful characters that inhabit this magical world. This charming tale is told through dazzling cirque, breathtaking ballet, and incredible acrobatics that will amaze, inspire and enchant your imagination. This snow show for all ages will melt your heart! LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

“Old-Fashioned Holiday on Union Avenue”, Dec. 16

Join the Havre de Grace Library and Cultural Center at the Opera House for an “Old-Fashioned Holiday on Union Avenue” on Saturday, December 16. “The Polar Express,” a family friendly film for children and adults, will be shown at 11 a.m. at the Cultural Center at the Opera House. The cost for the movie is $5 for adults. Children 13 and under are admitted free of charge. After the screening, guests are invited across the street to the Havre de Grace Library for a snowy afternoon of music, crafts, sweet treats and photos with Santa. An adults-only evening screening of the classic holiday film, “White Christmas,” takes place at 7 p.m. at the Cultural Center at the Opera House followed by a reception at the Havre de Grace Library. The cost for the movie is $10, and the movie ticket must be shown to enter the library celebration. While at the library, guests will enjoy gently falling snow and delight in music by the Dear Creek Trio, photos with Bing Crosby, savory snacks and a signature drink sponsored by Coakley’s Pub. Havre de Grace Library is located at 120 North Union Avenue; Cultural Center at the Opera House is at 121 North Union Avenue. For more information, visit hcplonline.org or call the Havre de Grace Library at 410-939-6700.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Jan. 9

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Feb. 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, March 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, April 10

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp