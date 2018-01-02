Bel Air Library to host annual Fairy Tale Festival Jan. 12

The Bel Air Library will be hosting its annual Fairy Tale Festival Jan. 12. Here are the details provided:

Bel Air Library Hosts Annual Fairy Tale Festival

Daylong celebration on January 12 includes celebrity story time, crafts and activities, and technology fun in StreamWorks

Bel Air, Md., January 2, 2018 — Bel Air Library hosts its annual Fairy Tale Festival on Friday, January 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival is held in honor of the creator of the fairy tale, Charles Perrault, on his 390th birthday.

A highlight of the day will be celebrity story time readers under the pergola in the Children’s Department starting at 10:15 a.m. Readers include Harford County Executive Barry Glassman (10:15 a.m.); Harford County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Angela Rose (11:15 a.m.); Harford County Councilman Chad Shrodes (11:45 a.m.); Commanding General, CECOM, and APG Senior Mission Commander Major General Randy S. Taylor (12:15 p.m.); Harford County Council President Richard Slutzky (12:45 p.m.); Harford County Councilman Jim “Cap’n Jim” McMahon (1:15 p.m.); Bel Air Mayor Susan Burdette (2:15 p.m.); Bel Air Town Administrator Jesse Bane (3:15 p.m.); University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health President/CEO Lyle E. Sheldon (3:45 p.m.) and Harford County Councilman Mike Perrone (4:15 p.m.).

Various fairy-tale themed activities for children and adults take place throughout the day, including Gingerbread Man boat building (1:30 p.m.), Goldilocks chair building challenge (2:30 p.m.), “Three Little Pigs” engineering (3:30 p.m.); and archery and making an archery craft (4:30 p.m.). A dance party takes place at 11:30 a.m.

“The Fairy Tale Festival is always a great way to start the New Year,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are so grateful for the support provided by our ‘celebrity readers.’ They are among the day’s highlights. In addition there are many other activities to enchant children of all ages.”

For more information about the Fairy Tale Festival, visit hcplonline.org.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. Harford County Public Library is the recipient of the 2017 The Daily Record Innovator of the Year Award. For more information visit hcplonline.org.