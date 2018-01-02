Bert Lams and Fabio Mittino to perform at the Liriodendron Mansion Jan. 5

The Liriodendron Mansion and Independent Brewing Company are hosting Music@theMansion featuring Bert Lams and Fabio Mittino on Jan. 5. Here are the details provided:

Classical guitarist Bert Lams (California Trio) and Italian guitarist Fabio Mittino will perform a selection of music inspired by spiritual and folk music from all over the world on Jan. 5 at the Liriodendron Mansion. Advanced ticketing is available for an exclusive meet & greet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call the Liriodendron Mansion to reserve your spot. Space is limited. $25 per person. Includes craft beers by Independent Brewing Company and light appetizers.

General Admission – Doors open at 6:30pm. Concert begins at 7:30pm. $15 per person. Call to purchase by CC, or purchase at the door. Refreshments available.

All proceeds to benefit the Liriodendron Mansion.

http:// www.mittinolams.com/

The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W Gordon St

Bel Air. (410 879 4424)