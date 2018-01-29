Deborah Phelps to give keynote address at Harford County Public Library’s first Women’s Summit March 6

Deborah Phelps, executive director of the Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools, Inc., motivational speaker, author and the proud mother of three accomplished swimmers including Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, is to present the keynote address at the Harford County Public Library’s first Women’s Summit on March 6. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library

Hosts Women’s Summit

March 6 gathering features keynote address by Deborah Phelps

Abingdon, Md., January 29, 2018 — Harford County Public Library will host its first Women’s Summit on Tuesday, March 6, from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

Deborah Phelps, executive director of the Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools, Inc., will give the keynote address. Phelps is a highly sought-after motivational speaker, author and the proud mother of three accomplished swimmers. During her talk, Phelps will share some of life’s lessons that have guided her along the path to professional and personal success.

A panel discussion and Q&A will follow.

The Honorable Susan Hazlett, administrative judge for the District Court for Harford County, will discuss “Sexual Harassment in the Workplace from a Legal Perspective.” Jodi Davis, principal and financial advisor at The Kelly Group, will discuss “The Five Financial Mistakes that Most Women Make.” Laura Henninger, an attorney and certified public accountant at Henninger & Henninger, LLC, will present “Estate Planning for Women.”

The summit concludes with closing keynote speaker Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, group publisher of The Daily Record in Baltimore, The Daily Record in Rochester, N.Y., and the Rochester Business Journal for BridgeTower Media. She will discuss her career in publishing and how women can strive to achieve a rewarding and satisfying work/life balance.

“Harford County Public Library is so pleased to host its first Women’s Summit,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “March is Women’s History Month, and this summit is an opportunity for our community to learn more about issues of importance and relevance to women living and working in Harford County.”

Sponsors of the Women’s Summit are The Daily Record and Harford Community College.

The cost to attend is $45 per person and includes breakfast. Tickets may be purchased by visiting https://www.hcplonline.org/slideevent4.php. The first 70 registrants will receive a copy of Phelps’ book, “A Mother for All Seasons.”

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. Harford County Public Library is the recipient of the 2017 The Daily Record Innovator of the Year Award. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.