HCC Actors Guild to present “Almost, Maine” Feb. 9-11

The HCC Actors Guild presents Almost, Maine Feb. 9-11 at Harford Community College’s Black Box Theatre. Here are the details provided:

The HCC Actors Guild will perform Almost, Maine Friday to Sunday, February 9-11 and February 16-18 in the Black Box Theatre located in Joppa Hall on the Harford Community College campus. Performances start at 8 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 PM on Sundays.

On a cold, clear, moonless night in the middle of winter, all is not quite what it seems in the remote, mythical town of Almost, Maine. As the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and often hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But the bruises heal, and the hearts mend – Almost – in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.

“Almost, Maine is a series of nine amiably absurdist vignettes about love, with a touch of good-natured magic realism . . . witty, romantic, unsentimental. A beautifully structured play, with nifty surprise endings (most but not all of them happy).”—The New York Times

Presented by Special Arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

Tickets are $8-$12 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Chesapeake Theater and the Amoss Center.