Mountain Christian Church to host Joy Prom for teens with special needs Feb. 9

Mountain Christian Church is hosting a Joy Prom for teens with special needs Feb. 9. Here are the details provided:

Come be our guest! The Joy Prom is for students with special needs, age 14 and up, and a caregiver. Join us for a prom night that you will never forget! Walk the red carpet, enjoy the royal treatment and dance the night away! Each guest needs to be accompanied by a chaperone 18 years or older. The chaperone does not have to pay to attend. For informaton go to https://mountaincc.org/story. aspx?storyid=691#.Wmn5cpp4yMJ. email. To volunteer for this event, contact Jenn Holste . The prom is 6:30–8:30 PM Feb. 9 at Mountain Christian’s is at New Life Center, 1824 Mountain Rd., Joppa. Cost $15 per person.