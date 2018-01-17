Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Jan. 18-21)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Harford County Restaurant Week, which starts Friday and continues through Jan. 28, jazz guitarist Carl Filipiak performs at The Cultural Center at the Opera House Saturday and a STEM Day event at Harford Community College’s Aberdeen Hall is also scheduled for Saturday.

Thursday, Jan. 18

Annual VPAA Faculty and Staff Exhibition at HCC, Jan 18-Feb. 18

January 18 to February 18, 2018, Harford Community College, Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery. Harford Community College’s Visual, Performing and Applied Arts faculty present an exhibit of paintings, sculpture, photographs, digital art, and ceramics. The ticketed opening reception will be part of the larger Winter Doldrums activities and will take place on Sunday, January 28 from 4 to 5 PM. Regular exhibition hours: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

Book Club meeting, Jan. 18

Book Club meeting 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Abingdon Elks Lodge BPOE 2354, 600 Harford Boat Club Road, Abingdon. Bring favorite author suggestions to the discussion. The event is free. For details, call 410-676-2626.

Friday, Jan. 19

Harford County Restaurant Week, Jan. 19-28

Harford County Restaurant Week returns Jan. 19 and continues through Jan. 28. Visit Harford is encouraging diners to visit participating restaurants offering fixed price lunch and/or dinner menus with prices starting at $10.17. Restaurants include Alchemy Elements, Alecraft Brewery, Backfin Bues: Creole De Gras, Basta Pasta, Bata Club at Water’s Edge Events Center, Birroteca, Black Eyed Suzie’s, Buontempo Bros., Bushmill Tavern, Coffee Coffee, Crossroads Bistro Food Truck, Enotria Restaurant & Grill, Greek Village Restaurant & Lounge, Humagalas, Independent Brewing Co., Island Spice Grill & Lounge, Lagom, Liberatore’s, Looney’s Pub, Macgregor’s Restaurant, MaGerk’s Pub & Grill, Main Street Tower, Mountain Branch, Ocean City Brewing Co., Pairings Bistro, Rodger’s House Tavern, Silks Restaurant at Bulle Rock, Sunny Day Cafe, Tidewater Grille, Uncle’s Hawaiian Grindz, Vagabond Sandwich Company. For full details, visit http://harfordcountyrestaurantweek.com

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Jan. 19

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Jan. 19

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Jazz guitarist Carl Filipiak performs at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, Jan. 20

Jazz guitarist Carl Filipiak performs 8 p.m. Jan. 20 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House. Tickets start at $24 and can be purchased at https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/carl-filipiak/. His current group, Carl Filipiak and the Jimi Jazz Band, just released their third album “What Now” on Geometric Records. Featuring originals co-written by the band and a version of the Beatles “Strawberry Fields Forever”, their music brings the spirit of the sixties into the 21st Century. The Cultural Center at the Opera House is at Union Avenue in Havre de Grace.

HCC STEM Day, Jan. 20

HCC STEM Day will be held on Saturday, January 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Harford Community College’s Aberdeen Hall. Keynote speaker Paul Scholz, Deputy Director, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Office for Coastal Management, will present “Use of Science for Decision Making Related to Coastal Inundation and Sea Level Rise.” Scholz earned a master’s degree in marine science from the University of South Carolina and a bachelor’s degree in wildlife management from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. Prior to the integration of NOAA’s Coastal Services Center and Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management, Scholz had worked for the NOAA Coastal Services Center since 1994. He served previously as a Peace Corps volunteer in Ecuador working on finfish aquaculture. In addition, he has spent 24 years working on various natural resources training and technical assistance projects within the U.S. and in Central and South America. Following the keynote address, there will be breakout sessions to showcase student and faculty projects or research. In addition, guest speaker Debra Bond Cancro, CEO of VoiceVibes, will present “Voice Vibes: Artificial Intelligence Meets the Humanities.” Cancro is an engineer by training and worked in marketing and product management throughout her career. She founded Autonomy Engine, LLC, in 2010 and then in 2012 started her current company, VoiceVibes, Inc. focusing on artificial intelligence for public speaking. Debra will discuss her background navigating a technical career in both Fortune 500 companies and startups, and share perspective about launching and growing a startup. VoiceVibes is cloud-based software to help improve public speaking delivery to produce more desirable results. For more information, visit www.myvoicevibes.com. From 12:20 to 1:30 p.m. there will be a faculty panel, student awards, a STEM student panel, and closing remarks. Light refreshments will be served. The free event is open to all. Registration is required; email cjones@harford.edu.

A Saunter through the Woods at Eden Mill Nature Center, Jan. 20

At Eden Mill Nature Center offers A Saunter through the Woods event on Saturday, January 20 from 8:30-10:30am for adults. $15/member or $20/non-member. Discover the hidden treasures that Mother Nature has given us. Learn to read wildlife signs, listen to the sounds of Nature, and much more. Learn to not only LOOK but also to SEE what is around us. This will be a time of discovery of not only what is around us, but also of ourselves. Pre-Registration IS required: 410-836-3050 or edenmillnaturecenter@gmail.com. www.edenmill.org

Sunday, Jan. 21

Oral History Presentation and Reception at HCC, Jan. 21

January 21 (Sunday), 2-4 PM, Harford Community College, Chesapeake Center. Harford Community College will honor those who came from near and far to share their memories with Professor of History Dr. James Karmel for the College’s 60th Anniversary Oral History Project. Come hear their compelling stories of how the College has come to be where it is today and share in the vision of all that is yet to come. A reception will follow the presentation where guests can mingle with the narrators of the College’s history and returning retirees, who will add to the treasure trove of College lore. Join in celebrating our past, present, and the journey that lies ahead! Free; ticket required for admission. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

Coming next . . .

Preschool Nature Series at Eden Mill Nature Center, Jan. 23

Eden Mill Nature Center features a Preschool Nature Series in January. On January 23, Sensational Snowflakes from 10:00-11:15am for ages 2-5 with an adult. $8/member, $6/sibling member or $10/non-member. Bring your preschooler to Eden Mill to discover the wonder of nature! Programs will include nature games and activities, story, craft and a hike exploring the landscape. Pre-Registration IS required: 410-836-3050 or edenmillnaturecenter@gmail.com.

Nature Storybook Art at Eden Mill Nature Center, Jan. 24

At Eden Mill Nature Center offers Nature Storybook Art on January 24 from 12:30-2:30 PM for children ages 5 to 12 years. $42/member or $44/non-member. Each activity builds new awareness about books, illustrators, and their art techniques as each illustrator is paired with a book, and presented to the child artist for an art activity of creative value. Art techniques include: drawing, painting, collage, crafting/constructing. Pre-Registration IS required: 410-836-3050 or edenmillnaturecenter@gmail.com. www.edenmill.org

Family night of Bingo and Fun at The Highlands School, Jan. 26

The Highlands School is hosting a family night of Bingo and Fun Jan. 26 at the school, 2409 Creswell Road in Bel Air. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the games begin at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets in advance for $20 or pay $25 at the door. For more information, call Sue Bane (410) 836-1415.

The Winter Doldrums: A Sunday Afternoon of Music and Fine Art at HCC, Jan. 28

January 28 (Sunday), Harford Community College, 3-5 PM. Join us for the annual Harford Community College music faculty concert and fine art faculty art and photography exhibition. HCC’s Visual, Performing and Applied Arts faculty present an exhibit of paintings, sculpture, photographs, digital art, and ceramics. Their recent work, which includes a wide variety of media and conceptual ideas, is truly a highlight of our exhibition season. There will be a reception with light refreshments in the Globe Café featuring jazz performed by HCC’s jazz artists in residence, “After Hours.” LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

Of Ebony Embers: Vignettes of the Harlem Renaissance at HCC, Jan. 31

January 31 (Wednesday), 7:30 PM, Harford Community College, Chesapeake Theater. A chamber music theatre work conceived and performed by The Core Ensemble for actor and trio (cello, piano and percussion). The work celebrates the lives of the great African-American poets Langston Hughes, Countee Cullen, and Claude McKay, as seen through the eyes of the great muralist and painter Aaron Douglas. Text is by Akin Babatunde. The musical score includes works by jazz giants Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton, Billy Strayhorn, Thelonius Monk and Charles Mingus as well as concert music by Jeffrey Mumford and George Walker. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Feb. 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, March 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, April 10

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Ongoing . . .

