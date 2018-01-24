Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Jan. 26-28)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include Harford County Restaurant Week, which continues through Sunday, two performances of The Cashore Marionettes at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace Saturday and the annual Harford Community College music faculty concert and fine art faculty art and photography exhibition at the college on Sunday.

Friday, Jan. 26

Harford County Restaurant Week continues through Jan. 28

Harford County Restaurant Week continues through Jan. 28. Visit Harford is encouraging diners to visit participating restaurants offering fixed price lunch and/or dinner menus with prices starting at $10.17. Restaurants include Alchemy Elements, Alecraft Brewery, Backfin Bues: Creole De Gras, Basta Pasta, Bata Club at Water’s Edge Events Center, Birroteca, Black Eyed Suzie’s, Buontempo Bros., Bushmill Tavern, Coffee Coffee, Crossroads Bistro Food Truck, Enotria Restaurant & Grill, Greek Village Restaurant & Lounge, Humagalas, Independent Brewing Co., Island Spice Grill & Lounge, Lagom, Liberatore’s, Looney’s Pub, Macgregor’s Restaurant, MaGerk’s Pub & Grill, Main Street Tower, Mountain Branch, Ocean City Brewing Co., Pairings Bistro, Rodger’s House Tavern, Silks Restaurant at Bulle Rock, Sunny Day Cafe, Tidewater Grille, Uncle’s Hawaiian Grindz, Vagabond Sandwich Company. For full details, visit http://harfordcountyrestaurantweek.com

Family night of Bingo and Fun at The Highlands School, Jan. 26

The Highlands School is hosting a family night of Bingo and Fun Jan. 26 at the school, 2409 Creswell Road in Bel Air. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the games begin at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets in advance for $20 or pay $25 at the door. For more information, call Sue Bane (410) 836-1415.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Jan. 26

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Jan. 26

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Celebrate World Wetlands Day at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Jan. 27

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a Celebrate World Wetlands Day noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 27. There will be food and fun activities for all ages at this free event. A special guest appearance – Wetland Deli – Music games and scavenger hunt – Exhibitors – Live animal demonstrations – and more! Visit www.ramsar.org for additional activities and information for World Wetlands Day. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

The Cashore Marionettes perform at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, Jan. 27

The Cashore Marionettes perform at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, 121 N. Union Ave., Havre de Grace. Tickets are $10 for the 2 p.m. show and $17 for the 8 p.m. show. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/. The internationally acclaimed Cashore Marionettes redefine the art of puppetry. The moving and humorous performances have astounded audiences in Europe, the Far East and across North America including stops at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and many others.

Sunday, Jan. 28

The Winter Doldrums: A Sunday Afternoon of Music and Fine Art at HCC, Jan. 28

January 28 (Sunday), Harford Community College, 3-5 PM. Join us for the annual Harford Community College music faculty concert and fine art faculty art and photography exhibition. HCC’s Visual, Performing and Applied Arts faculty present an exhibit of paintings, sculpture, photographs, digital art, and ceramics. Their recent work, which includes a wide variety of media and conceptual ideas, is truly a highlight of our exhibition season. There will be a reception with light refreshments in the Globe Café featuring jazz performed by HCC’s jazz artists in residence, “After Hours.” LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

Coming next . . .

Of Ebony Embers: Vignettes of the Harlem Renaissance at HCC, Jan. 31

January 31 (Wednesday), 7:30 PM, Harford Community College, Chesapeake Theater. A chamber music theatre work conceived and performed by The Core Ensemble for actor and trio (cello, piano and percussion). The work celebrates the lives of the great African-American poets Langston Hughes, Countee Cullen, and Claude McKay, as seen through the eyes of the great muralist and painter Aaron Douglas. Text is by Akin Babatunde. The musical score includes works by jazz giants Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton, Billy Strayhorn, Thelonius Monk and Charles Mingus as well as concert music by Jeffrey Mumford and George Walker. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Feb. 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, March 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, April 10

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp