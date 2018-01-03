Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Jan. 5-7)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include a performance by classical guitarist Bert Lams (California Trio) and Italian guitarist Fabio Mittino at the Liriodendron Mansion Friday, a Family Night basketball doubleheader featuring the Harford Fighting Owls vs Catonsville also on Friday, and several programs featuring vultures, the stars and conservation at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday, Jan. 5

Bert Lams and Fabio Mittino to perform at the Liriodendron Mansion Jan. 5

Classical guitarist Bert Lams (California Trio) and Italian guitarist Fabio Mittino will perform a selection of music inspired by spiritual and folk music from all over the world on Jan. 5 at the Liriodendron Mansion. Advanced ticketing is available for an exclusive meet & greet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call the Liriodendron Mansion to reserve your spot. Space is limited. $25 per person. Includes craft beers by Independent Brewing Company and light appetizers. General Admission – Doors open at 6:30pm. Concert begins at 7:30pm. $15 per person. Call to purchase by CC, or purchase at the door. Refreshments available. All proceeds to benefit the Liriodendron Mansion. The Liriodendron Mansion is at 502 W Gordon St Bel Air. (410 879 4424)

Family Night Basketball Doubleheader at HCC, Jan. 5

Harford Fighting Owls vs Catonsville. Family Night – kids get in free; parents $5 January 5 (Friday), 5:30 PM (Women) and 7:30 PM (Men), APGFCU Arena at Harford Community College.

“First and Next” Exhibition by Jade Hoyer continues at HCC through Jan. 5

“First and Next” Exhibition by Jade Hoyer is on display at the Chesapeake Gallery in the Harford Community College Student Center through January 5, 2018. Gallery hours: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM, and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. For details, visit https://www.harford.edu/community/chesapeake-gallery.aspx

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Jan. 5

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Jan. 5

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Jan. 6

“It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s a Vulture” event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Jan. 6

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting an “It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s a Vulture” event 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 6. “They’re large, bald-headed and spend their days around dead things. No wonder they’re misunderstood! Step into the world of the vulture to learn how important this bird truly is.” The event is for ages 5 to adult and children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

“Starry, Starry Night” event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Jan. 6

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a “Starry, Starry Night” event 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6. “Every night constellations fill our skies. Gather by our pellet stove and listen to a story about the constellations, make your own ‘constellation in a jar’, and head outside for star gazing.” The event is for ages 5 to adult and children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $4 per person or $16 per family. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

Sunday, Jan. 7

“Conservation Conversation – The Land Ethic” event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Jan. 7

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting conservationist Aldo Leopold from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 7. “Aldo Leopold, a famous conservationist, has a message that is now more important than ever. Explore his thoughts and teachings and discover how to make a difference.” The event is for ages 14 to adult. Cost is $3 per person. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

Coming next . . .

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Jan. 9

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Preschool Nature Series at Eden Mill Nature Center, Jan. 9

Eden Mill Nature Center features a Preschool Nature Series in January. On January 9, Bears, Bears, Bears; January 23, Sensational Snowflakes from 10:00-11:15am for ages 2-5 with an adult. $8/member, $6/sibling member or $10/non-member. Bring your preschooler to Eden Mill to discover the wonder of nature! Programs will include nature games and activities, story, craft and a hike exploring the landscape. Pre-Registration IS required: 410-836-3050 or edenmillnaturecenter@gmail.com. www.edenmill.org

Nature Storybook Art at Eden Mill Nature Center, Jan. 10, 17, 24

At Eden Mill Nature Center offers Nature Storybook Art on January 10, 17, 24 from 12:30-2:30 PM for children ages 5 to 12 years. $42/member or $44/non-member. Each activity builds new awareness about books, illustrators, and their art techniques as each illustrator is paired with a book, and presented to the child artist for an art activity of creative value. Art techniques include: drawing, painting, collage, crafting/constructing. Pre-Registration IS required: 410-836-3050 or edenmillnaturecenter@gmail.com. www.edenmill.org

Annual VPAA Faculty and Staff Exhibition at HCC, Jan 18-Feb. 18

January 18 to February 18, 2018, Harford Community College, Student Center, Chesapeake Gallery. Harford Community College’s Visual, Performing and Applied Arts faculty present an exhibit of paintings, sculpture, photographs, digital art, and ceramics. The ticketed opening reception will be part of the larger Winter Doldrums activities and will take place on Sunday, January 28 from 4 to 5 PM. Regular exhibition hours: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM

A Saunter through the Woods at Eden Mill Nature Center, Jan. 20

At Eden Mill Nature Center offers A Saunter through the Woods event on Saturday, January 20 from 8:30-10:30am for adults. $15/member or $20/non-member. Discover the hidden treasures that Mother Nature has given us. Learn to read wildlife signs, listen to the sounds of Nature, and much more. Learn to not only LOOK but also to SEE what is around us. This will be a time of discovery of not only what is around us, but also of ourselves. Pre-Registration IS required: 410-836-3050 or edenmillnaturecenter@gmail.com. www.edenmill.org

Oral History Presentation and Reception at HCC, Jan. 21

January 21 (Sunday), 2-4 PM, Harford Community College, Chesapeake Center. Harford Community College will honor those who came from near and far to share their memories with Professor of History Dr. James Karmel for the College’s 60th Anniversary Oral History Project. Come hear their compelling stories of how the College has come to be where it is today and share in the vision of all that is yet to come. A reception will follow the presentation where guests can mingle with the narrators of the College’s history and returning retirees, who will add to the treasure trove of College lore. Join in celebrating our past, present, and the journey that lies ahead! Free; ticket required for admission. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

Preschool Nature Series at Eden Mill Nature Center, Jan. 23

Eden Mill Nature Center features a Preschool Nature Series in January. On January 23, Sensational Snowflakes from 10:00-11:15am for ages 2-5 with an adult. $8/member, $6/sibling member or $10/non-member. Bring your preschooler to Eden Mill to discover the wonder of nature! Programs will include nature games and activities, story, craft and a hike exploring the landscape. Pre-Registration IS required: 410-836-3050 or edenmillnaturecenter@gmail.com.

The Winter Doldrums: A Sunday Afternoon of Music and Fine Art at HCC, Jan. 28

January 28 (Sunday), Harford Community College, 3-5 PM. Join us for the annual Harford Community College music faculty concert and fine art faculty art and photography exhibition. HCC’s Visual, Performing and Applied Arts faculty present an exhibit of paintings, sculpture, photographs, digital art, and ceramics. Their recent work, which includes a wide variety of media and conceptual ideas, is truly a highlight of our exhibition season. There will be a reception with light refreshments in the Globe Café featuring jazz performed by HCC’s jazz artists in residence, “After Hours.” LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

Of Ebony Embers: Vignettes of the Harlem Renaissance at HCC, Jan. 31

January 31 (Wednesday), 7:30 PM, Harford Community College, Chesapeake Theater. A chamber music theatre work conceived and performed by The Core Ensemble for actor and trio (cello, piano and percussion). The work celebrates the lives of the great African-American poets Langston Hughes, Countee Cullen, and Claude McKay, as seen through the eyes of the great muralist and painter Aaron Douglas. Text is by Akin Babatunde. The musical score includes works by jazz giants Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton, Billy Strayhorn, Thelonius Monk and Charles Mingus as well as concert music by Jeffrey Mumford and George Walker. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Feb. 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, March 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, April 10

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Ongoing . . .

