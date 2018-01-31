Winter Wine Expo comes to APGFCU Arena Feb. 18

The Harford Community College Foundation and Wine World Beer & Spirits’ Winter Wine Expo is coming up Feb. 18. Here are the details provided:

Winter Wine Expo at the APGFCU Arena

The Harford Community College Foundation and Wine World Beer & Spirits will host the Winter Wine Expo on Sunday, February 18 from 3 to 6 PM in the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College. The area’s premier tasting event, the Winter Wine Expo offers guests the chance to sample fine wines from around the world and savor delicious food from some of the county’s best restaurants. There will be a silent auction, a lucky draw raffle, and live music by The Benny Russell Trio. In addition, vendors will offer wines at a discount for guests to order on the day of the event.

Join us for a fabulous afternoon of family, friends, food, and wine. Proceeds from this premier event benefit the programs and scholarships of the HCC Alumni & Friends Scholarship Association. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Designated driver tickets can be purchased for $20. You must be at least 21 years old to attend. The Designated Driver Sponsor is American Sentry Solar and the Entertainment Sponsor is the Maryland Lottery.

In addition, a VIP Wine Pairing Reception is being held at 1:30 PM in the Chesapeake Center Dining Rooms. Join us for an exclusive wine and food pairing featuring wine selections courtesy of Wine World Beer & Spirits and catering by Laurrapin Grille. A limited number of tickets are available; the cost is $80 and includes admission to the Wine Expo.

Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.harford.edu, by calling 443-412-2211, or through Wine World Beer & Spirits at 410-569-8646.

For more information, call 443-412-2449, email jowilliams@harford.edu or visit www.harford.edu/wineexpo.