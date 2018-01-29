The Young Irelanders bring their traditional Irish and Celtic music mixed with folk and pop to the Amoss Center Feb. 17. Here are the details provided:

The Young Irelanders to perform at Amoss Center on February 17

Come see and hear what Ireland’s music, song, and dance sound and look like with some of the most talented young performers in the world. The Young Irelanders will perform on Saturday, February 17, at 3 PM in the Amoss Center in Bel Air.

The Young Irelanders combine the best sounds of traditional Irish and Celtic music with folk, pop, and world sounds with six musicians playing over 14 instruments and singing, and two world renowned dancers.

The Young Irelanders in 2018 is represented by performers who have, between them, received 10 Irish national titles: Aimee Fitzpatrick, vocals; Ali Levack, whistle and pipes; Tomás Ó Dálaigh, fiddle; Kevin Murphy, accordion, piano and bodhrán; Cillian MacCabe, guitar, banjo and mandolin; Enda Rafferty, piano, keyboards and bass; Joe Duffey, dancer; and Ayla Reid, dancer.

This show is part of the BGE Family Series. Tickets are $15-$25 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Amoss Center.

