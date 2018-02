The Bel Air Drama Company presents Hairspray. You can’t stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl’s inspiring dream to dance. Show will run from April 12-14, 2018 — 7 pm shows daily, and a 2pm matinee on Saturday at the Bel Air High School auditorium, 100 Heighe St. Tickets available online for $ 10, or $ 12 at the door. Preorder your tickets today at http://www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama.