Boyle family members have stepped into new positions at Boyle Buick GMC. Here are the details provided:

Chris Boyle Named Dealer Principal and President

of Boyle Buick GMC

Third generation of Boyle Family moves into leadership roles

Abingdon, Md., February 1, 2018 — Boyle Buick GMC, the top retailer of new Buicks in Maryland for more than 21 years, has named Chris Boyle dealer principal and president.

In addition, three members of the Boyle Family’s third generation have been appointed to leadership positions at the dealership: Blake Boyle, corporate secretary and service director; Paige Boyle, vice president and director of marketing and customer relations; and Randy Boyle, vice president and general sales manager.

Chuck Boyle, dealer principal and president since 1994, has retired from the day-to-day operation but remains active as chairman of the board.

“The reason I am able to take this next step in my life is because of the amazing team we have in place led by my brother, Chris,” said Chuck Boyle. “With his more than 40 years of automotive experience, I am leaving the dealership in very good hands. ”

Chris Boyle began working at the dealership as a young boy, washing cars and sweeping the floors. It wasn’t long before Chris started doing light mechanical work and spent his summers in high school learning the parts business. Upon graduating high school, he worked in the accounting office, learning all about the financial side of the business. He took over as director of service body and parts and turned it into an award-winning operation.

Chris is a graduate of the General Motors University of Automotive Management and is an ASE certified service consultant and manager. He is also a graduate of The John Carroll School.

Active in the automotive field, Chris is past president of The Maryland GM Service and Parts Managers Club and past co-chair of the National General Motors Dealer Fixed Operations Board.

“I am so fortunate to have the opportunity to lead a strong and growing business started by my father 50 years ago and continued over the past 24 years by my brother, Chuck,” said Chris Boyle. “In addition, bringing aboard our family’s third generation will help us continue to provide our customers with a top quality experience from sales to service every day.”

Blake Boyle started his career at Boyle Buick GMC 20 years ago after graduating from the automotive service excellence program at Catonsville Community College. His knowledge and experience have made hundreds of customers “Boyle Loyal.” He became service manager in 2014.

Paige Boyle is the face of the dealership’s commercials and branding. She joined Boyle Buick GMC after spending 12 years working for the Baltimore Ravens. She holds a degree in business administration from Towson University. Paige is an active volunteer in the community. She is the former chair of the board of directors for the Harford County Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Central Maryland’s Harford County Partnership Board.

Randy Boyle began working for the family’s business washing cars in high school. He graduated with a degree in business management from Salisbury University, where he played as an All-American short stop on the championship baseball team. He returned to the dealership at age 24 to sell his first car. Over the years, Randy has served in almost every department at the dealership.

Boyle Buick GMC was founded 50 years ago by Clarence Boyle. Clarence’s sons, Chuck and Chris, bought the dealership from their father in 1994. At that time Chuck became dealer principal and president of Boyle Buick GMC. Clarence remained involved with the dealership and served as chairman of the board until his passing in 2012. Last fall, he was posthumously inducted into the Maryland Automobile Dealers Association Foundation Hall of Fame.

The dealership was named Buick Dealer of the Year by General Motors in 2012 and received Buick’s “Best in Class” award for customer satisfaction and dealership practices 11 times in 13 years.

For more information, visit boylebuickgmc.com or call 410-569-1800.