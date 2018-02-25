Deer Creek Chorale to perform at Carnegie Hall March 19

The Deer Creek Chorale of Bel Air will perform Dan Forrest’s Requiem for the Living at Carnegie Hall along with the Goucher College Chorus and choruses from across the country on March 19. Here are the details provided:

DEER CREEK CHORALE OF BEL AIR, MARYLAND, TO PLAY CARNEGIE HALL IN NEW YORK CITY ON MARCH 19

NEW YORK, NY, February 22, 2018 – The Deer Creek Chorale of Bel Air, Maryland will make its debut at legendary Carnegie Hall on Monday, March 19 as part of MidAmerica Productions 35th annual concert season.

Under the conducting baton of their Artistic Director and Founder, Martha Banghart, The Deer Creek Chorale will perform Dan Forrest’s Requiem for the Living joined by these participating choruses:

Near North Voices, North Bay, ON, Canada (Adam Adler, Director)

Apple Valley High School Choirs, Apple Valley, MN (Joel Beyer, Director

Goucher College Chorus, Baltimore, MD (Daniel McDavitt, Director)

Brentwood School Concert Singers and Madrigals, Los Angeles, CA (John Kevin Hilbert, Director)

A Requiem, at its core, is a prayer for rest- traditionally, for the deceased. However, according to Composer Dan Forrest, the five movements of his Requiem for the Living form a narrative just as much for the living — and their own struggle with pain and sorrow — as for the dead.

A career music educator, Ms. Banghart established the intergenerational Deer Creek Chorale in 2007 to promote the study of quality choral repertoire in an underserved area of Maryland. The Deer Creek Chorale draws talented vocalists from Harford and Baltimore Counties in Maryland and southern York County in Pennsylvania.

The chorale has performed with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra, the Baltimore Choral Arts Society, and the nationally renowned bluegrass bands and recording artists Monroe Crossing and Dailey and Vincent. Guest artists have included renowned composers, conductors and singers Paul Head, Tom Hall, Paul Rardin, Carolyn Black-Sotir, Melinda O’Neal, Bruce Rogers, and John Rutter. International performances have included The Forbidden City Concert Hall in Beijing, China.

More than music, The Deer Creek Chorale is committed to the philosophy Sing Locally, Give Globally. Their concerts have raised funds to support community projects at home and across the globe. For their 2017-18 concert series, The Deer Creek Chorale has partnered with Pennies for Peace to raise funds to cover the costs of paper, pencils, books, uniforms and desks for students in remote northern Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Sharing the Playbill

The March 19 concert at Carnegie Hall will also feature the Heritage Signature Chorale of Washington, DC, and their Artistic Director and Founder Stanley John Thurston, who will conduct Joseph Hadyn’s Missa in Angustiis (Mass for troubled times) or “Lord Nelson Mass” in D minor, Hob. XXII: 11.

Tim Sexton, Director of East Central College Choir in Union, Missouri, AND Adam Stich, Director of ProMusica Arizona Chorale in Phoenix, Arizona, will lead their organizations and the following participating choruses in John Corigliano’s Fern Hill as well as John Rutter’s Te Deum and Haydn’s Te Deum in C major, Hob XXIIIc:2, respectively:

First Presbyterian Church Sanctuary Choir, North Palm Beach, FL (James Arnn, Director)

St. Clair High School Concert Choir, St. Clair, MO (Christy Gentili, Director)

The Adrian College Choir, Adrian, MI (Marty Marks, Director)

Wagner College Choir, Staten Island, NY (Roger Wesby, Director)

Professional guest soloists will be Soprano Anais Mejias, Mezzo-Soprano Kristee Haney, Tenor William Davenport and Bass-Baritone Christopher Job.

Purchase Tickets

Concerts in the Isaac Stern Auditorium/Ronald O. Perelman Stage are $150, $100, and $50. Tickets may be obtained by contacting CarnegieCharge at 212-247.7800, visiting the Carnegie Hall Box Office at 57th Street and 7th Avenue in New York, NY, or by going online to www.carnegiehall.org). For more information, contact molly.waymire@piptix.com