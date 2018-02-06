Harford Community College Celebrates 60th Anniversary with ‘Illuminate’ reception March 10

Harford Community College plans to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a cocktail reception at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena March 10. Here are the details provided:

Harford Community College Celebrates 60th Anniversary with ‘Illuminate’

March 10 event includes reception, live music, silent auction and more

Bel Air, Md., February 1, 2018 — Illuminate, a festive cocktail reception celebrating Harford Community College’s 60th anniversary, takes place Saturday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena.

Guests will enter a transformed arena with lush fabric, custom lighting and a marble dance floor. Award-winning Classic Catering will provide heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar, and guests will dance the night away to live music from The Klassix.

Other activities include a TapSnap kiosk to provide guests with a photo to remember the evening, a silent auction and a fireworks display. In addition, all Harford Community College alumni in attendance will be recognized.

One of the evening’s highlights will be the unveiling of Harford Community College’s new brand identity.

The silent auction will feature many unique items including two tickets to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Soul2Soul Tour concert at Royal Farms Arena courtesy of WXCY, an autographed Chris Davis bat from the Baltimore Orioles, a night’s stay at the Sagamore Pendry Hotel, an 18-hole golf foursome with dinner at Maryland Golf & Country Clubs, one week of full-day summer camp at Harford Community College, and a deluxe basket of specialty Spanish wines.

In recognition of the College’s storied past, a “History Row” exhibit will feature the new oral history documentary and historical panels, photos and memorabilia.

Funds raised at Illuminate will benefit the Harford Community College Foundation and will leave a lasting legacy for the next generation of students.

Tickets cost $125 each and may be purchased by visiting harford.edu/illuminate. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information, call 443-412-2449.

The entrance to Illuminate will be located behind the arena so guests may enter the celebration on the same level where the event is taking place. Complimentary valet parking will be offered. For those who prefer to self-park in front of the arena, a shuttle will transport guests to the main entrance.

The Visionary Sponsor of Illuminate is BGE – An Exelon Company. The History Sponsor is Harford Community College. The Jubilee Sponsors are CampusWorks and Kollman and Saucier, P.A. Luminary Sponsors are APG Federal Credit Union; Ashley Addiction Treatment; Dixie Construction; Harford County Electrical Contractors Association and Apprenticeship Program; Harford County Public Library; The Kelly Group; M&T Bank; and The Streett Family.

Glow Sponsors are CareFirst BlueCross Blue Shield; Jim and Patti Dresher; The Klein Family; McAllister & Quinn; McComas Funeral Homes; Northeastern Maryland Technology Council (NMTC); Towson University; and University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

Harford Community College offers more than 80 affordable degree and certificate programs of study as well as a variety of noncredit community education and workforce development courses. Located on 352 acres near Bel Air, Harford Community College provides a high-quality learning environment and a full collegiate experience to students. For more information, visit harford.edu.