Local students’ artwork featured at Liriodendron Mansion show from March 4 to April 15

Local students’ artwork is featured in a show at The Liriodendron Mansion that opens March 4 and is to remain on display until April 15. Here are the details provided:

STUDENT ART SHOW TO OPEN AT LIRIODENDRON MANSION

(Bel Air, Maryland – February 26, 2018) – The Liriodendron Mansion will open its 2018 Art Gallery Season with a Student Art Show on Sunday, March 4th from 1-4pm. The show will include student art work from Harford Community College Fine Art Academy, John Carroll High School, Friends School, the Arrow Child Family Ministries, and Bridges Montessori School. The Student Art Show will be on display through April 15th. Gallery hours are Wednesday from 1-7pm and Sunday from 1-4pm. Admission is free. The opening reception will include light refreshments.

“The Liriodendron staff and board members are honored to be hosting a student art show in the gallery,” stated Leslie Dohler, Mansion Manager. “This is our third year exhibiting student artwork and we look forward to having this exhibition each year,” Dohler further noted.

The Liriodendron is located at 502 W. Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD. Parking is located alongside the mansion and in the lower parking lot accessible from Broadway. The Liriodendron Art Gallery is supported by the Harford County Cultural Arts Board and the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information, please visit liriodendron.com and follow the Liriodendron on Facebook.

The Liriodendron Mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and serves as an architectural treasure and event venue. Owned by Harford County, it is operated by the Liriodendron Foundation (501c3). This stunning example of Palladian architecture was built in 1898 as the summer home for Dr. Howard A. Kelly, a founding physician of Johns Hopkins Hospital and Medical School, and his wife and 9 children. For more information, please go to Liriodendron.com.