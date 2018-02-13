Meet the Author event at Bel Air Library featuring Kerry Dunnington Feb. 25

Baltimore cookbook author Kerry Dunnington is scheduled to appear at the Bel Air Library Feb. 25 for a “Meet the Author” event. Here are the details provided:

Bel Air, Md., February 12, 2018 — A “Meet the Author” and book signing event at Bel Air Library featuring Baltimore author Kerry Dunnington and her new cookbook “The Seasonal Kitchen: Farm Fresh Ingredients Enhance 165 Recipes” will take place on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at the Bel Air Library from 2-3 p.m.

Kerry Dunnington is a Baltimore-based award-winning cookbook author, personal chef, caterer, and food blogger. In addition, she was recently named the marketing coordinator for the Kenilworth and Catonsville farmers markets.

Kerry’s cookbooks, “Tasting the Seasons” and “This Book Cooks” have won nine national book awards. “Tasting the Seasons” is one of 22 books recommended by Food Tank, and “This Book Cooks”, is the winner of the Mom’s Choice award, which recognizes product excellence.

Kerry’s newest cookbook, “The Seasonal Kitchen: Farm-Fresh Ingredients Enhance 165 Recipes” won the New York City Big Book Award.

At the Bel Air event, Kerry Dunnington will discuss her newest cookbook and the benefits of following the rhythm of the food seasons when preparing meals. After the discussion there will be an opportunity for book purchase ($21.15) and signing.

This event is funded by the Bel Air Friends of Harford County Public Library and is free and open to the public.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. Harford County Public Library is the recipient of the 2017 The Daily Record Innovator of the Year Award. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.