Society of Italian American Businessmen donates $12,000 to charities during holiday season

Members of the local philanthropic group the Society of Italian American Businessmen visited a dozen charities during the holiday season and presented them each with $1,000 donations. Here are the details provided:

Society of Italian American Businessmen Donates $12,000 to Charities During 12 Days of Christmas

(February 2018, BEL AIR, MD): From December 4 through December 19, 2017, the Society of Italian American Businessmen (SIAB) visited and donated $1,000 each to 12 different charities as part of their 12 Days of Christmas Giving.

A local non-profit created to support local charities while working to maintain a positive community image and uphold Italian family traditions, SIAB and their 50+ members hold fundraising events throughout the year. While they donated $25,000 to SARC in April, gave $16,750 in educational scholarships, and $4,011 each to the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts in June in addition to sponsorships and grants throughout the year, their exceptional fundraising and member supported dues found them with more money to give away before year-end.

The idea of 12 Days of Giving was a perfect fit for this family-centric organization. They chose 12 organizations recommended by their members, including some smaller charities where a $1,000 donation would have meaningful impact, and set out to make the holidays bright for many.

“We thought it would be informative and fun to visit and learn about some organizations that we hadn’t been involved with before,” said Mark Dardozzi, SIAB’s founder and past president. “The reactions and responses from the recipients truly embodied the meaning of Christmas.”

Those presenting the $1,000 donations were able to tour the new Humane Society building, see Christmas elves at work at the Empty Stocking Fund warehouse, and meet therapy horses up close and personal at the Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding stables.

The receiving organizations were: Welcome One Emergency Shelter, Harford County Education Foundation, RAACE Foundation, The Humane Society of Harford County, Homecoming Project, Inc., Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union Benevolent Fund, The Empty Stocking Fund, Harvest House, Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, Artesans Don Bosco, Jane M. Johnston Foundation, and Senator Bob Hooper House.

SIAB’s 5th Annual Spring Gala will take place April 13 at the Richlin Catering & Event Center where they will donate $25,000 to two local charities.

SIAB is a fellowship of ethical and moral Italian-American businessmen consisting of people that live, work, or worship in Harford County who have come together as a charitable organization to support other non-profits in Maryland who have similar beliefs and to assist in the education of young Italian-American students through the support of scholarships. For more information or to become a member, email or call 410.207.8060.