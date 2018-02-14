Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Feb. 16-18)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include a performance by The Young Irelanders at the Amoss Center Saturday, a showing of Akeelah and the Bee at The Cultural Center at the Opera House also on Saturday and the Winter Wine Expo at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College on Sunday.

Friday, Feb. 16

Lenten fish fry at Prince of Peace Church, Feb. 16

Lenten fish fry at Prince of Peace Church features fish and shrimp dinner, pierogies and grilled cheese sandwiches. Cost is $7-$10. The dinner starts at 5 p.m. Feb. 16. Benefits the church and Knights of Columbus Council No. 6188’s charitable activities. Prince of Peace Church is at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road in Edgewood. For details, call 443-617-3837.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Feb. 16

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Feb. 16

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Feb. 17

The Young Irelanders perform at Amoss Center, Feb. 17

The Young Irelanders bring their traditional Irish and Celtic music mixed with folk and pop to the Amoss Center Feb. 17. This show is part of the BGE Family Series. Tickets are $15-$25 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Amoss Center.

Akeelah and the Bee shown at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, Feb. 17

The movie Akeelah and the Bee will be shown as part of the Children’s Film Series at The Cultural Center at the Opera House at 11am Feb. 17. Tickets are $5. The 2006 inspirational drama for ages 8+ features an uplifting tale of an inner-city girl striving to become a spelling bee champion. The Opera House is at 121 Union Ave. in Havre de Grace. For details visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/akeelah-and-the-bee-childrens-film-series/.

Sunday, Feb. 18

Winter Wine Expo, Feb. 18

The Harford Community College Foundation and Wine World Beer & Spirits will host the Winter Wine Expo on Sunday, February 18 from 3 to 6 PM in the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College. The area’s premier tasting event, the Winter Wine Expo offers guests the chance to sample fine wines from around the world and savor delicious food from some of the county’s best restaurants. There will be a silent auction, a lucky draw raffle, and live music by The Benny Russell Trio. In addition, vendors will offer wines at a discount for guests to order on the day of the event. Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.harford.edu, by calling 443-412-2211, or through Wine World Beer & Spirits at 410-569-8646. For more information, call 443-412-2449, email jowilliams@harford.edu or visit www.harford.edu/wineexpo.

The Dan Meyer Choir presents “Love Songs of the First Ladies” Feb. 18

The Dan Meyer Choir presents “Love Songs of the First Ladies” 3 p.m. Feb. 18 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 114 N. Union Avenue in Havre de Grace. The Love Songs of the First Ladies features the love poetry, writings and interviews of many of America’s First Ladies sung by the Dan Meyer four-part choir. You’ll get to know the serious and not-so-serious history (some would say “herstory”) of these First Ladies like you never have before through the pop-styled settings of their passionate poetry. Tickets are $10. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/dan-meyer-choir/.

Coming next . . .

Meet author Kerry Dunnington at the Bel Air Library, Feb. 25

A “Meet the Author” and book signing event at Bel Air Library featuring Baltimore author Kerry Dunnington and her new cookbook “The Seasonal Kitchen: Farm Fresh Ingredients Enhance 165 Recipes” will take place on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at the Bel Air Library from 2-3 p.m. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/yb7df83u

Sweets on the Streets, March 3

Sweets on the Streets is a day full of special pop-up shops brought to you by APG Federal Credit Union from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 4. Shop the downtown boutiques and discover local artisans nestled in the nooks and crannies of Bel Air. Harford County’s creative community will be on display featuring finely hand-crafted items that are sure to delight. You can also treat yourself to local confectioners serving up delicious cupcakes, artisan chocolates, gourmet cookies and more. It’s the perfect way to spend your Saturday; come enjoy Main Street and all it has to offer. For details, visit https://belairmaryland.org/sweets-on-the-streets/

Chocolate Brew & Wine Tour, March 4

Brought to you by Katzen Eye Group, the Bel Air Downtown Alliance is hosting the 3rd annual Chocolate Brew & Wine Tour to continue the chocolate theme on Sunday, March 4th in Downtown Bel Air. This is a “pub crawl” event for beer and chocolate enthusiasts. The ticket cost is $45 online. Ticket includes a free drink at each pub, discounted food menu, chance to win giveaways and more. Must be 21 years or older to participate. No refunds. Tickets on sale now at http://belairmaryland.org/chocolate-brew-wine-tour/.

Harford County Public Library’s first Women’s Summit, March 6

Harford County Public Library will host its first Women’s Summit on Tuesday, March 6, from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon. Deborah Phelps, executive director of the Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools, Inc., will give the keynote address. The cost to attend is $45 per person and includes breakfast. Tickets may be purchased by visiting https://www.hcplonline.org/slideevent4.php. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/ydabx7ex.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, March 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Spring Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, March 24

Spring Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, 3046 Ayres Chapel Road (Corners of RT 23-Norrisville Rd and Ayres Chapel Rd) White Hall on Saturday March 24th from 3 – 7 pm. Come with family and friends to enjoy hand patted fried oysters, baked ham, green beans, corn, potato salad, rolls, tea and coffee. Bake table available with handmade fudge. Adults $25. For more information 410-692-9222 or 717-382-4319.

Bel Air Drama Company presents Hairspray, April 12-14

The Bel Air Drama Company presents Hairspray. You can’t stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl’s inspiring dream to dance. Show will run from April 12-14, 2018 — 7 pm shows daily, and a 2pm matinee on Saturday at the Bel Air High School auditorium, 100 Heighe St. Tickets available online for $ 10, or $ 12 at the door. Preorder your tickets today at http://www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama.

Ongoing . . .

