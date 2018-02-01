Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Feb. 2-4)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include a performance of Mr. Popper’s Penguins at the Amoss Center Friday, a Omega Psi Phi Fraternity book dedication at the Havre de Grace Library on Saturday and an “Otters on the Move” event at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center on Sunday.

Friday, Feb. 2

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Feb. 2

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Feb. 2

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Mr. Popper’s Penguins at the Amoss Center, Feb. 2

Mr. Popper’s Penguins comes to the Amoss Center 7 p.m. Feb. 2. Painter and decorator by day, Mr. Popper spends his time dreaming of Antarctic adventures. He is astounded when one day a packing crate arrives on his doorstep and a penguin waddles out! With original songs and performing penguin puppets, this delightful, action packed musical adaptation of Richard and Florence Atwater’s popular book (also made into a Hollywood film starring Jim Carrey) is the perfect family treat! This show is part of the BGE Family Series. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

Saturday, Feb. 3

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Book Dedication at Havre de Grace Library, Feb. 3

Members of the Iota Nu chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity are to make a presentation of books to the Harford County Public Library and host speaker Peter Byrd, and his book The Son of Seven Daughters: A 350 Year American Family Album. The presentation is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 3 at the Havre de Grace Library, 120 N. Union Ave.

“Hints about Hiking” at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Feb. 3

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center’s “Hints about Hiking” event is 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 3. Whether you’re new to hiking or just getting revved up for the next seasons fun, this program will meet your needs. Learn what to pack and wear, Leave No Trace principles, and map reading. Make a trail mix, then take a short hike to whet your appetite for hiking in 2018! For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

Sunday, Feb. 4

“Otters on the Move” event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, Feb. 4

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center’s “Otters on the Move” event is 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Have you been lucky enough to spot some of the river otters that live in Otter Point Creek? These shy but playful mammals easily capture our hearts! Tune into your inner otter through a story, craft, and more! Cost is $3 per person. Event is for all ages. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

Coming next . . .

Joy Prom at Mountain Christian, Feb. 9

Come be our guest! The Joy Prom is for students with special needs, age 14 and up, and a caregiver. Join us for a prom night that you will never forget! Walk the red carpet, enjoy the royal treatment and dance the night away! Each guest needs to be accompanied by a chaperone 18 years or older. The chaperone does not have to pay to attend. For informaton go to https://mountaincc.org/story. aspx?storyid=691#.Wmn5cpp4yMJ. email. To volunteer for this event, contact Jenn Holste . The prom is 6:30–8:30 PM Feb. 9 at Mountain Christian’s is at New Life Center, 1824 Mountain Rd., Joppa. Cost $15 per person.

HCC Actors Guild to perform Almost, Maine, Feb. 9-11 The HCC Actors Guild will perform Almost, Maine Friday to Sunday, February 9-11 and February 16-18 in the Black Box Theatre located in Joppa Hall on the Harford Community College campus. Performances start at 8 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 PM on Sundays. Tickets are $8-$12 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Feb. 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

The Young Irelanders perform at Amoss Center, Feb. 17

The Young Irelanders bring their traditional Irish and Celtic music mixed with folk and pop to the Amoss Center Feb. 17. This show is part of the BGE Family Series. Tickets are $15-$25 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Amoss Center.

Winter Wine Expo, Feb. 18

The Harford Community College Foundation and Wine World Beer & Spirits will host the Winter Wine Expo on Sunday, February 18 from 3 to 6 PM in the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College. The area’s premier tasting event, the Winter Wine Expo offers guests the chance to sample fine wines from around the world and savor delicious food from some of the county’s best restaurants. There will be a silent auction, a lucky draw raffle, and live music by The Benny Russell Trio. In addition, vendors will offer wines at a discount for guests to order on the day of the event. Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.harford.edu, by calling 443-412-2211, or through Wine World Beer & Spirits at 410-569-8646. For more information, call 443-412-2449, email jowilliams@harford.edu or visit www.harford.edu/wineexpo.

Harford County Public Library’s first Women’s Summit, March 6

Harford County Public Library will host its first Women’s Summit on Tuesday, March 6, from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon. Deborah Phelps, executive director of the Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools, Inc., will give the keynote address. The cost to attend is $45 per person and includes breakfast. Tickets may be purchased by visiting https://www.hcplonline.org/slideevent4.php. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/ydabx7ex.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, March 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Spring Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, March 24

Spring Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, 3046 Ayres Chapel Road (Corners of RT 23-Norrisville Rd and Ayres Chapel Rd) White Hall on Saturday March 24th from 3 – 7 pm. Come with family and friends to enjoy hand patted fried oysters, baked ham, green beans, corn, potato salad, rolls, tea and coffee. Bake table available with handmade fudge. Adults $25. For more information 410-692-9222 or 717-382-4319.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, April 10

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp