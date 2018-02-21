Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Feb. 23-25)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include a Lenten fish fry at Prince of Peace Church in Edgewood Friday, Tidewater Players presentation of “Without A Clue” at Havre de Grace Opera House Friday through Sunday, and a free master class and concert featuring Baltimore Symphony Assistant Principal Trumpeter, René Hernandez at Music Land in Bel Air on Saturday.

Friday, Feb. 23

Lenten fish fry at Prince of Peace Church, Feb. 23

Lenten fish fry at Prince of Peace Church features fish and shrimp dinner, pierogies and grilled cheese sandwiches. Cost is $7-$10. The dinner starts at 5 p.m. Feb. 23. Benefits the church and Knights of Columbus Council No. 6188’s charitable activities. Prince of Peace Church is at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road in Edgewood. For details, call 443-617-3837.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Feb. 23

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Feb. 23

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Tidewater Players present “Without A Clue”, Feb. 23-25 & March 2-4

Tidewater Players present “Without A Clue” – February 23-25, March 2-4 at Havre de Grace Opera House on Union Avenue. Based on a classic game where YOU are the detective, this new original comic farce gathers a group of colorful suspects at the scene of the crime to be. As the evening unfolds in an homage to the great American detective movies of the past, dark secrets are divulged, motives are revealed, red herrings are abound, and the body count rises as the hilarious action spirals into a climactic whodunit determined by you, the audience playing the 4D game, resulting in a different surprise ending every night. For more information about this and our other upcoming shows or to donate to Tidewater Players, visit www.TidewaterPlayers.com.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Master class and concert at Music Land with Baltimore Symphony Assistant Principal Trumpeter, René Hernandez, Feb. 24

Baltimore Symphony Assistant Principal Trumpeter, René Hernandez will offer a free master class and concert at Music Land in Bel Air from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 24. Here are the details provided: The Master Class and Chamber Concert with Baltimore Symphony Assistant Principal Trumpeter, René Hernandez, is a part of the 2017-2018 Music Master Class and Chamber Concert Series presented by Maryland Center for the Arts and Music Land. Mr. Hernandez will lead a master class for intermediate to advanced trumpet students in elementary through high school from area schools by coaching four students on a solo piece. Then, Mr. Hernandez will present a brief solo concert. To register students to receive coaching in the master class, or to sign up as an observer, visit mdcfa.org. Both events are free and open to the public. Support for this program has been provided by Maryland State Arts Council through the Harford County Cultural Arts Board. Donations to support the program are accepted online and at the event. Music Land is at 200 Gateway Drive in Bel Air.

Sunday, Feb. 25

Meet author Kerry Dunnington at the Bel Air Library, Feb. 25

A “Meet the Author” and book signing event at Bel Air Library featuring Baltimore author Kerry Dunnington and her new cookbook “The Seasonal Kitchen: Farm Fresh Ingredients Enhance 165 Recipes” will take place on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at the Bel Air Library from 2-3 p.m. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/yb7df83u

Coming next . . .

Sweets on the Streets, March 3

Sweets on the Streets is a day full of special pop-up shops brought to you by APG Federal Credit Union from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 4. Shop the downtown boutiques and discover local artisans nestled in the nooks and crannies of Bel Air. Harford County’s creative community will be on display featuring finely hand-crafted items that are sure to delight. You can also treat yourself to local confectioners serving up delicious cupcakes, artisan chocolates, gourmet cookies and more. It’s the perfect way to spend your Saturday; come enjoy Main Street and all it has to offer. For details, visit https://belairmaryland.org/sweets-on-the-streets/

Chocolate Brew & Wine Tour, March 4

Brought to you by Katzen Eye Group, the Bel Air Downtown Alliance is hosting the 3rd annual Chocolate Brew & Wine Tour to continue the chocolate theme on Sunday, March 4th in Downtown Bel Air. This is a “pub crawl” event for beer and chocolate enthusiasts. The ticket cost is $45 online. Ticket includes a free drink at each pub, discounted food menu, chance to win giveaways and more. Must be 21 years or older to participate. No refunds. Tickets on sale now at http://belairmaryland.org/chocolate-brew-wine-tour/.

Harford County Public Library’s first Women’s Summit, March 6

Harford County Public Library will host its first Women’s Summit on Tuesday, March 6, from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon. Deborah Phelps, executive director of the Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools, Inc., will give the keynote address. The cost to attend is $45 per person and includes breakfast. Tickets may be purchased by visiting https://www.hcplonline.org/slideevent4.php. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/ydabx7ex.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, March 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Spring Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, March 24

Spring Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, 3046 Ayres Chapel Road (Corners of RT 23-Norrisville Rd and Ayres Chapel Rd) White Hall on Saturday March 24th from 3 – 7 pm. Come with family and friends to enjoy hand patted fried oysters, baked ham, green beans, corn, potato salad, rolls, tea and coffee. Bake table available with handmade fudge. Adults $25. For more information 410-692-9222 or 717-382-4319.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, April 10

Bel Air Drama Company presents Hairspray, April 12-14

The Bel Air Drama Company presents Hairspray. You can’t stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl’s inspiring dream to dance. Show will run from April 12-14, 2018 — 7 pm shows daily, and a 2pm matinee on Saturday at the Bel Air High School auditorium, 100 Heighe St. Tickets available online for $ 10, or $ 12 at the door. Preorder your tickets today at http://www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp