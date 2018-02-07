Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (Feb. 9-11)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Joy Prom for students with special needs at Mountain Christian Church’s New Life Center on Friday, the HCC Actors Guild’s performance of Almost, Maine at Harford Community College Friday to Sunday and a Marsh Fairy Lantern and Winter Discovery Hike at the Anita

Friday, Feb. 9

Joy Prom at Mountain Christian, Feb. 9

Come be our guest! The Joy Prom is for students with special needs, age 14 and up, and a caregiver. Join us for a prom night that you will never forget! Walk the red carpet, enjoy the royal treatment and dance the night away! Each guest needs to be accompanied by a chaperone 18 years or older. The chaperone does not have to pay to attend. For informaton go to https://mountaincc.org/story. aspx?storyid=691#.Wmn5cpp4yMJ. email. To volunteer for this event, contact Jenn Holste . The prom is 6:30–8:30 PM Feb. 9 at Mountain Christian’s is at New Life Center, 1824 Mountain Rd., Joppa. Cost $15 per person.

HCC Actors Guild to perform Almost, Maine, Feb. 9-11 The HCC Actors Guild will perform Almost, Maine Friday to Sunday, February 9-11 and February 16-18 in the Black Box Theatre located in Joppa Hall on the Harford Community College campus. Performances start at 8 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 PM on Sundays. Tickets are $8-$12 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, Feb. 9

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, Feb. 9

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Marsh Fairy Lanterns” Fanciful fairies are known to inhabit all sorts of places, including the marsh. Construct a beautiful, decorative lantern that is reminiscent of the lush world of marsh fairies in the summer season. Event Fee: $10/project. For ages 8 – adult, under 13 w/adult. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

Winter is perceived as a quiet, slumbering season. Hike the Leight Park trails to discover evidence that just might paint a different picture of winter in the forest! Warm up fingers and toes with a cup of hot chocolate around the wood stove. Event Fee: $3/person or $10/family. For all ages, under 13 w/adult. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

Sunday, Feb. 11

Make a home for those spring babies by constructing a birdhouse. All precut materials and know-how are provided, and you do the building! Event Fee: $12/project. For ages 7 – Adult, under 13 w/adult. For all ages, under 13 w/adult. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

Coming next . . .

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, Feb. 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

The Young Irelanders perform at Amoss Center, Feb. 17

The Young Irelanders bring their traditional Irish and Celtic music mixed with folk and pop to the Amoss Center Feb. 17. This show is part of the BGE Family Series. Tickets are $15-$25 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Amoss Center.

Winter Wine Expo, Feb. 18

The Harford Community College Foundation and Wine World Beer & Spirits will host the Winter Wine Expo on Sunday, February 18 from 3 to 6 PM in the APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College. The area’s premier tasting event, the Winter Wine Expo offers guests the chance to sample fine wines from around the world and savor delicious food from some of the county’s best restaurants. There will be a silent auction, a lucky draw raffle, and live music by The Benny Russell Trio. In addition, vendors will offer wines at a discount for guests to order on the day of the event. Tickets may be purchased online at tickets.harford.edu, by calling 443-412-2211, or through Wine World Beer & Spirits at 410-569-8646. For more information, call 443-412-2449, email jowilliams@harford.edu or visit www.harford.edu/wineexpo.

Harford County Public Library’s first Women’s Summit, March 6

Harford County Public Library will host its first Women’s Summit on Tuesday, March 6, from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon. Deborah Phelps, executive director of the Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools, Inc., will give the keynote address. The cost to attend is $45 per person and includes breakfast. Tickets may be purchased by visiting https://www.hcplonline.org/slideevent4.php. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/ydabx7ex.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, March 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Spring Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, March 24

Spring Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, 3046 Ayres Chapel Road (Corners of RT 23-Norrisville Rd and Ayres Chapel Rd) White Hall on Saturday March 24th from 3 – 7 pm. Come with family and friends to enjoy hand patted fried oysters, baked ham, green beans, corn, potato salad, rolls, tea and coffee. Bake table available with handmade fudge. Adults $25. For more information 410-692-9222 or 717-382-4319.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, April 10

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Bel Air Drama Company presents Hairspray, April 12-14

The Bel Air Drama Company presents Hairspray. You can’t stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl’s inspiring dream to dance. Show will run from April 12-14, 2018 — 7 pm shows daily, and a 2pm matinee on Saturday at the Bel Air High School auditorium, 100 Heighe St. Tickets available online for $ 10, or $ 12 at the door. Preorder your tickets today at http://www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp