Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (March 1-4)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Bel Air Downtown Alliance’s Sweets on the Streets event Saturday followed by its Chocolate Brew & Wine Tour on Sunday, a prom dress giveaway sponsored by the Aberdeen Lioness Lions Club on Friday and Saturday and a student art show at the Liriodendron Mansion starts Sunday.

Thursday, March 1

Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present”, March 1-April 29

The Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” opens March 1 and continues through April 29. A reception will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 at the gallery, 37 North Main St., Suite 104 in Bel Air. Gallery hours are 11 am to 6 pm – Thu-Fri-Sat-Sun.

Friday, March 2

Lenten fish fry at Prince of Peace Church, March 2

Lenten fish fry at Prince of Peace Church features fish and shrimp dinner, pierogies and grilled cheese sandwiches. Cost is $7-$10. The dinner starts at 5 p.m. March 2. Benefits the church and Knights of Columbus Council No. 6188’s charitable activities. Prince of Peace Church is at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road in Edgewood. For details, call 443-617-3837.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, March 2

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, March 2

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Tidewater Players present “Without A Clue”, March 2-4

Tidewater Players present “Without A Clue” – February 23-25, March 2-4 at Havre de Grace Opera House on Union Avenue. Based on a classic game where YOU are the detective, this new original comic farce gathers a group of colorful suspects at the scene of the crime to be. As the evening unfolds in an homage to the great American detective movies of the past, dark secrets are divulged, motives are revealed, red herrings are abound, and the body count rises as the hilarious action spirals into a climactic whodunit determined by you, the audience playing the 4D game, resulting in a different surprise ending every night. For more information about this and our other upcoming shows or to donate to Tidewater Players, visit www.TidewaterPlayers.com.

Cinderella’s Closet Prom Dress Giveaway, March 2 & 3

The Aberdeen Lioness Lions Club is hosting a Cinderella’s Closet Prom Dress Giveaway 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 2 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 3 at the Comfort Inn, 980 Hospitality Way in Aberdeen. Girls with school ID can choose a new or gently used dress free of charge.

Saturday, March 3

Sweets on the Streets, March 3

Sweets on the Streets is a day full of special pop-up shops brought to you by APG Federal Credit Union from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 4. Shop the downtown boutiques and discover local artisans nestled in the nooks and crannies of Bel Air. Harford County’s creative community will be on display featuring finely hand-crafted items that are sure to delight. You can also treat yourself to local confectioners serving up delicious cupcakes, artisan chocolates, gourmet cookies and more. It’s the perfect way to spend your Saturday; come enjoy Main Street and all it has to offer. For details, visit https://belairmaryland.org/sweets-on-the-streets/

Sunday, March 4

Chocolate Brew & Wine Tour, March 4

Brought to you by Katzen Eye Group, the Bel Air Downtown Alliance is hosting the 3rd annual Chocolate Brew & Wine Tour to continue the chocolate theme on Sunday, March 4th in Downtown Bel Air. This is a “pub crawl” event for beer and chocolate enthusiasts. The ticket cost is $45 online. Ticket includes a free drink at each pub, discounted food menu, chance to win giveaways and more. Must be 21 years or older to participate. No refunds. Tickets on sale now at http://belairmaryland.org/chocolate-brew-wine-tour/.

Student Art Show at Liriodendron Mansion, March 4-April 15

The Liriodendron Mansion will open its 2018 Art Gallery Season with a Student Art Show on Sunday, March 4th from 1-4pm. The show will include student art work from Harford Community College Fine Art Academy, John Carroll High School, Friends School, the Arrow Child Family Ministries, and Bridges Montessori School. The Student Art Show will be on display through April 15th. Gallery hours are Wednesday from 1-7pm and Sunday from 1-4pm. Admission is free. The opening reception will include light refreshments. The Liriodendron is located at 502 W. Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD. Parking is located alongside the mansion and in the lower parking lot accessible from Broadway. The Liriodendron Art Gallery is supported by the Harford County Cultural Arts Board and the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information, please visit liriodendron.com and follow the Liriodendron on Facebook.

Harford County Public Library’s first Women’s Summit, March 6

Harford County Public Library will host its first Women’s Summit on Tuesday, March 6, from 7:30 a.m. to noon at the Abingdon Library, 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon. Deborah Phelps, executive director of the Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools, Inc., will give the keynote address. The cost to attend is $45 per person and includes breakfast. Tickets may be purchased by visiting https://www.hcplonline.org/slideevent4.php. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/ydabx7ex.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, March 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Spring Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, March 24

Spring Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, 3046 Ayres Chapel Road (Corners of RT 23-Norrisville Rd and Ayres Chapel Rd) White Hall on Saturday March 24th from 3 – 7 pm. Come with family and friends to enjoy hand patted fried oysters, baked ham, green beans, corn, potato salad, rolls, tea and coffee. Bake table available with handmade fudge. Adults $25. For more information 410-692-9222 or 717-382-4319.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, April 10

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Bel Air Drama Company presents Hairspray, April 12-14

The Bel Air Drama Company presents Hairspray. You can’t stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl’s inspiring dream to dance. Show will run from April 12-14, 2018 — 7 pm shows daily, and a 2pm matinee on Saturday at the Bel Air High School auditorium, 100 Heighe St. Tickets available online for $ 10, or $ 12 at the door. Preorder your tickets today at http://www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

