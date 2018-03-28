Annie’s Playground to close April 14 & 15 while John Carroll students repaint faded artwork

Student volunteers will be re-painting Annie’s Playground April 14 and 15. Here are the details provided by the Harford County government:

Annie’s Playground in Fallston to Close April 14 & 15 for John Carroll Students to Repaint Faded Artwork

BEL AIR, Md., (March 13, 2018) – Annie’s Playground in Fallston will be closed for two days in April for murals and artwork that have faded over the past 12 years to be repainted by student volunteers from The John Carroll School. Harford County Parks & Rec will close the playground and nearby pavilion located at Edgeley Grove Park on Saturday, April 14 and Sunday, April 15 for the repainting and for other maintenance. The rest of Edgeley Grove Park and the Ma & Pa Trail will be unaffected and will remain open as usual.

Annie’s Playground is a Harford County Parks & Rec facility opened in 2005 to honor young Annie Cumpston and other local children who died too soon due to accident or illness. To restore the playground’s pictorial elements to their original splendor, Harford County is working with the Cumpston family and The John Carroll School in Bel Air on the project planned in advance of the busy summer season. Some elements will be removed and taken to the school where students in the National Arts Honor Society will reinvigorate their color and return them to the playground. Elements that cannot be removed will be restored on site by the students under the supervision of their art teachers. Two days are needed for the paint to fully dry and to allow students and staff to work safely without children playing in the area.

Annie’s Playground opened on November 13, 2005 and has since attracted tens of thousands of visitors each year who come to enjoy the playground and other amenities located at Edgeley Grove Park. For park hours and information, please visit http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Edgeley-Grove-Farm-8