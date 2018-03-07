Exhibit of digitally manipulated photographs opens March 8 at Harford Community College

An exhibit of digitally manipulated photographs by artist Kate Shannon opens March 8 at Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Gallery. Here are the details provided:

New Exhibit to Open at Harford Community College

A new exhibit entitled “You Deserve More,” featuring works by Kate Shannon, will be on display in the Chesapeake Gallery in the Student Center from March 8 to April 8. The public is invited to a reception on March 14 from 11 AM to 1 PM in the Gallery.

Kate Shannon is an artist and Associate Professor of Art at The Ohio State University at Mansfield. She earned a BFA degree in Studio Art from the University of Kentucky in 2003 and an MFA degree in Studio Art from The Ohio State University in Columbus in 2007. Her photographic works have been displayed in various galleries across the United States since 2004.

Kate stated, “An interest in the photographic image is central to my studio practice. I begin my visual projects by creating or appropriating digital photographs. I then spend time at a computer screen meticulously eliminating, rearranging, or animating the tiny pixels that form these images. In this way, the photograph itself is not an end result but a foundation for further research, discovery, and invention. Conceptually, my digitally manipulated photographs explore notions such as desire, consumption, happiness, and loss.”

The Chesapeake Gallery is open Monday to Thursday, 8:30 AM to 7 PM, and Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.