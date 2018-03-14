Harford Community College 60th anniversary party draws 500 people, raises $71,000

Harford Community College celebrated its 60th anniversary with a cocktail reception that drew 500 guests to the college’s APG Federal Credit Union Arena. Here are the details provided:

Five Hundred Celebrate Harford Community College’s 60th Anniversary at Illuminate

Celebration took place in a transformed APG Federal Credit Union Arena

Bel Air, Md., March 12, 2018 — Harford Community College’s Illuminate, a festive cocktail reception celebrating the College’s 60th anniversary, drew 500 guests to a transformed APG Federal Credit Union Arena on the College’s campus the evening of March 10.

Harford Community College Foundation raised $71,000 at the celebration. The funds will be used to enhance the student experience at Harford Community College through scholarships and by continuing to provide the best classes, programs, faculty and facilities, leaving a lasting legacy for students at the College now and in the future.

In addition, Illuminate featured the unveiling of Harford Community College’s new brand identity.

The APG Federal Credit Union Arena was transformed into a space never before seen with lush fabric, custom lighting and a marble dance floor.

The evening also featured recognition of all Harford Community College alumni in attendance, cuisine from award-winning Classic Catering, live music by The Klassix, a silent auction, History Row display and a TapSnap kiosk. Illuminate ended with fireworks.

“We are so grateful for the outstanding support of the community for Illuminate,” said Dr. Dianna G. Phillips, president of Harford Community College. “Community is important to us because community makes us what we are today. We were pleased to celebrate this significant anniversary on our campus, welcoming people to our space. We are so proud of what we do, and we are proud of the facilities we offer. What we accomplished the evening of March 10 reinforces why I am the proud president of Harford Community College.”

The Presenting Sponsor of Illuminate was BGE – An Exelon Company. Jubilee Sponsors were CampusWorks and Kollman and Saucier, P.A. Luminary Sponsors were APG Federal Credit Union; Ashley Addiction Treatment; Dixie Construction; Harford County Electrical Contractors Association and Apprenticeship Program; Harford County Public Library; The Kelly Group; M&T Bank; and The Streett Family.

Glow Sponsors were CareFirst BlueCross Blue Shield; Jim and Patti Dresher; Harford Mutual Insurance; HelioCampus; The Klein Family; McAllister & Quinn; McComas Funeral Homes; Northeastern Maryland Technology Council (NMTC); Towson University; and University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

Harford Community College offers more than 80 affordable degree and certificate programs of study as well as a variety of noncredit community education and workforce development courses. Located on 352 acres near Bel Air, Harford Community College provides a high-quality learning environment and a full collegiate experience to students. For more information, visit harford.edu.