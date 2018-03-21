Harford Community College Library to host college’s Dr. Andrew Kellett discussing his new book “The British Blues Network: Adoption, Emulation, and Creativity” April 11

Dr. Andrew Kellett, Associate Professor of History at Harford Community College, will read from and discuss his new book, The British Blues Network: Adoption, Emulation, and Creativity, on Wednesday, April 11, at 2 PM in the James F. LaCalle Conference Room, Edgewood Hall, Room 132. Here are the details provided:

Book Reading and Discussion with Dr. Andrew Kellett at HCC’s Library

The Harford Community College Library is proud to host Dr. Andrew Kellett as he reads from and discusses his new book, The British Blues Network: Adoption, Emulation, and Creativity. Dr. Kellett will speak on Wednesday, April 11, at 2 PM in the James F. LaCalle Conference Room, Edgewood Hall, Room 132. The event is free and open to the public; however, seating is limited and reservations are recommended. Contact Sheila Siebert at 443-412-2316 or ssiebert@harford.edu to reserve your space. Convenient, free parking is located in Lots E and F.

The British Blues Network traces a group of influential British musicians who admired and were inspired by traditional African American blues artists. Their music gave rise to some of the most famous British bands, including The Rolling Stones, the Yardbirds, Eric Clapton, and Led Zeppelin. According to reviewer Ulrich Adelt of the University of Wyoming, Dr. Kellett’s book is “a definitive study” that will “appeal to scholars and fans alike.”

Andrew Kellett is an Associate Professor of History at Harford Community College and an Adjunct Professor at the University of Maryland. He holds an M.A. in History from University College Dublin and a Ph.D. from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Harford Community College is located at 401 Thomas Run Rd, Bel Air, Maryland. For further information, call 443-412-2316.