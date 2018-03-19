Harford County Public Library Foundation’s 14th annual gala theme revealed

“An Evening in the Stacks–The Pink Edition” is to be the theme of this year’s Harford County Public Library Foundation gala scheduled Oct. 13 at the Abingdon Library. Tickets go on sale July 13. Here are the details provided:

Belcamp, Md., March 19, 2018 — At a kick-off happy hour celebration March 13, Harford County Public Library Foundation announced the theme for this year’s 14th annual gala–“An Evening in the Stacks–The Pink Edition.” The gala will be held Saturday, October 13, at 7 p.m. at the Abingdon Library.

The theme, “An Evening in the Stacks–The Pink Edition,” focuses on the Pink Panther and the quest to find the missing pink diamond. The honorary chairs of the gala are Steve Linkous, president and CEO of Harford Mutual Insurance Company, and Sandi Linkous, vice president and co-owner of NVS Merle Norman.

The gala sells out quickly each year. Tickets, $150 each, go on sale Friday, July 13, at 10:13 a.m. and will be available at eveninginthestacks.org. The gala is Harford County Public Library Foundation’s signature event and welcomes more than 650 guests each year.

The theme was revealed at a festive celebration at One Eleven Main in Bel Air featuring a video and entertainment provided by DJ Lovegrove, named by Baltimore Magazine as one of Baltimore’s best djs. A celebratory toast was provided by Chandon. r.

“An Evening in the Stacks–The Pink Edition” features an extensive French-themed menu of hors d’oeuvres, drinks and entertainment by Mood Swings plus a live and silent auction. Chef’s Expressions is the caterer, and The Local Oyster will provide the oyster bar.

Sponsors of “An Evening in the Stacks–The Pink Edition” include Chef’s Expressions, The Local Oyster, Revolution Events, Richardson’s Flowers and Gifts, and Saxon’s Diamond Centers.

Sponsorships, which include tickets to the gala, are available and start at just $500. To purchase a sponsorship, contact Jenny Dombeck at dombeck@hcplonline.org or call 410-273-5600 x6513.

Proceeds from the event will support Harford County Public Library Tech Mobiles in addition to a wide range of programs and resources including new technologies, community outreach and STREAM programs, and innovative new spaces and collections that will offer customers of all ages the opportunity to explore, create, discuss and learn.

For more information about “An Evening in the Stacks–The Pink Edition,” visit eveninginthestacks.org.

The Harford County Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established to raise funds to augment the financial resources of the Harford County Public Library and to promote awareness of its services. For more information visit hcplonline.org.