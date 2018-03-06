New York Times best-selling author Jeannette Walls to discuss her memoir “The Glass Castle” in two events at the Abingdon Library April 25

New York Times best-selling author Jeannette Walls is to discuss her memoir “The Glass Castle” about her journey from extreme poverty to successful writer at the Abingdon Library April 25. Here are the details provided:

New York Times Best-selling Author Jeannette Walls Headlines Harford County Public Library Events

Abingdon, Md., March 5, 2018 — New York Times best-selling author Jeannette Walls, known for her memoir, “The Glass Castle,” will headline two events at the Abingdon Library the evening of Wednesday, April 25.

Named by Amazon as one of the top 10 books of the decade, “The Glass Castle” details Walls’ life growing up in extreme poverty and the tale of her emergence from it. Last year the book was adapted into a critically acclaimed motion picture starring Woody Harrelson, Naomi Watts and Brie Larson as Jeannette.

The evening starts with a VIP meet-and-great reception from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Hosted by the Harford County Public Library Foundation, guests will have the opportunity to meet Walls and receive a hardback copy of her book, which may be signed and personalized at the reception. Opportunities for photos with the author will also be available. Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, beer, wine and soda. Those attending the VIP reception will receive preferred seating during the 7 p.m. presentation.

The cost is $75 per person. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance at https://donate.hcplonline.org/NOE2018/. For more information about the Harford County Public Library Foundation VIP meet-and-greet reception, call 410-273-5600 extension 6514.

At 7 p.m., Walls will speak to a larger audience at the library. During her talk, she will take participants inside her resilient journey in pursuit of authenticity, revealing the power of courage and determination in overcoming unimaginable obstacles.

“Jeannette Walls’ story is so compelling. How she emerged from adversity when growing up to be a successful writer demonstrates the power of overcoming great challenges,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.

After the presentation, members of the audience will have the opportunity to purchase the book and have it autographed. A photo opportunity with the author will also be available.

Tickets to the 7 p.m. event are free of charge, but seating is limited and must be reserved in advance by visiting www.hcplonline.org.

The Abingdon Library is located at 2510 Tollgate Road in Abingdon.

The author program and book signing are sponsored by Harford County Public Library Foundation, Harford County Department of Community Services and Governor’s Office for Children.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. Harford County Public Library is the recipient of the 2017 The Daily Record Innovator of the Year Award. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.