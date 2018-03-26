“Romancing the Chrome” car show comes to Jarrettsville April 14

The “Romancing the Chrome” car show returns to Jarrett’s Field April 14. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Foundation, Jarrettsville Lions Club to host Seventh Annual Romancing the Chrome April 14

Belcamp, Md., March 20, 2018 — “Romancing the Chrome,” the largest car show of its kind in Northeastern Maryland featuring more than 250 classic automobiles, takes place Saturday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jarrett’s Field in Jarrettsville. The event is family friendly, and admission is free of charge.

Organized by the Harford County Public Library Foundation and Jarrettsville Lions Club, the seventh annual “Romancing the Chrome” features a children’s area, music, vendors, food concessions, a beer garden, Rolling Reader and more. Food vendors include Pond View Farm and Pit Crew, Cowboy Eats Catering and Jarrettsville Creamery & Deli.

Joe Ligo, associate producer/editor of Maryland Public Television’s MotorWeek, is the celebrity judge. In addition, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler will select and present the Third Annual Hero’s Choice Award in memory of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon.

Car show participants will compete for the $500 Best in Show prize plus a Best in Class (first prize) of $75. Awards also will be presented for second and third place in each class. In addition, Jarrettsville Creamery & Deli will provide gift cards to the winners of each car class and to the Best in Show honoree.

The car classes are muscle cars (Mopar, Ford, GM); Jeep/Truck/SUV pre- 1992; Jeep/Truck/SUV post-1993; custom (1949 -92); imports/tuners; domestic 1993+; foreign 1993+; foreign pre-1992; muscle 1993+; street rod; historic (pre-1949) and stock (1949-92).

Those interested in entering their cars in the competition should visit romancingthechrome.org or contact Nina Depkin at 410-273-5600 x6514 or by email at depkinn@hcplonline.org.

Pre-registration costs $15 and ends April 2. Registration the day of the show costs $20 and takes place April 14 from 8 to 10 a.m.

The Headlining Sponsor is Keene Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. The Premier Sponsors are Jarrettsville Federal Savings & Loan Association, BE Miller and Waste Industries. Supporting Sponsors are Armstrong and Jarrettsville Creamery & Deli. Contributing Sponsors are American Design and Build Ltd. and Leaf Filter.

For sponsorship information, contact Jenny Dombeck at 410-273-5600 x6513 or email dombeck@hcplonline.org.

Jarrett’s Field is located at 3719 Norrisville Road in Jarrettsville.

In case of rain, “Romancing the Chrome” will be held Saturday, April 21. For more information, call 410-273-5600 x6513 or visit romancingthechrome.org.

Harford County Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established to raise funds to augment the financial resources of Harford County Public Library and to promote awareness of its services.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. Harford County Public Library is the recipient of the 2017 The Daily Record Innovator of the Year Award. For more information visit hcplonline.org.