Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (March 9-11)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Phoenix Festival Theater’s presentation of “My Fair Lady” at Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Theater Friday through Sunday, the Illuminate cocktail reception celebrating HCC’s 50th anniversary at APGFCU Arena Saturday and a spring slate painting fundraiser at Christ Episcopal Church Rock Spring Parish on Sunday.

Friday, March 9

Student Art Show at Liriodendron Mansion continues through April 15

The Liriodendron Mansion’s 2018 Art Gallery Season includes a Student Art Show that continues through April 15. The show features student art work from Harford Community College Fine Art Academy, John Carroll High School, Friends School, the Arrow Child Family Ministries, and Bridges Montessori School. Gallery hours are Wednesday from 1-7pm and Sunday from 1-4pm. Admission is free. The Liriodendron is located at 502 W. Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD. Parking is located alongside the mansion and in the lower parking lot accessible from Broadway. The Liriodendron Art Gallery is supported by the Harford County Cultural Arts Board and the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information, please visit liriodendron.com and follow the Liriodendron on Facebook.

“You Deserve More” photography exhibit at HCC continues through April 8

A new exhibit entitled “You Deserve More,” featuring works by Kate Shannon, will be on display in the Chesapeake Gallery in the Student Center from March 8 to April 8. The public is invited to a reception on March 14 from 11 AM to 1 PM in the Gallery. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/yao7rom5

Lenten fish fry at Prince of Peace Church, March 9

Lenten fish fry at Prince of Peace Church features fish and shrimp dinner, pierogies and grilled cheese sandwiches. Cost is $7-$10. The dinner starts at 5 p.m. March 2. Benefits the church and Knights of Columbus Council No. 6188’s charitable activities. Prince of Peace Church is at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road in Edgewood. For details, call 443-617-3837.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, March 9

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, March 9

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, March 10

Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” gallery reception, March 10

A reception will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 to celebrate The Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” at the gallery, 37 North Main St., Suite 104 in Bel Air. The show continues through April 29. Gallery hours are 11 am to 6 pm – Thu-Fri-Sat-Sun.

“My Fair Lady” at Harford Community College, March 9-11

Phoenix Festival Theater presents “My Fair Lady” at Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Theater. Show times are 9 p.m. March 9 and 2 p.m. March 10 and 11. You’ll dance all night as Professor Henry Higgins attempts to transform a cockney flower girl into an elegant lady in time for a society ball. His gamble could pay off, but the spirited Eliza Doolittle is more of a handful than he could have expected! This classic is filled with cheerful songs such as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” “Get Me to the Church on Time,” “On the Street Where You Live,” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face.” LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

Illuminate cocktail reception celebrating HCC’s 50th anniversary, March 10

Illuminate, a festive cocktail reception, celebrates Harford Community College’s 60th anniversary at 7 p.m. March 10 at APGFCU Arena. Award-winning Classic Catering will provide heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar, and guests will dance to the music of The Klassix. Other activities include a TapSnap kiosk to provide guests with a photo to remember the evening and a fireworks display. Guests will have the opportunity to bid on unique auction items and be a part of the unveiling of HCC’s new brand identity.Tickets are $125; proceeds benefit the Harford Community College Foundation. LIVEatHarfordCC.com or 443-412-2211

Sunday, March 11

Spring slate painting fundraiser at Christ Episcopal Church Rock Spring Parish, March 11

The Women of Christ Episcopal Church Rock Spring Parish are sponsoring a Spring slate painting fundraiser and they would love for you to attend. The event is 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 11 at the church, 2100 Rock Spring Road, First Hill. Learn to paint on an old slate roofing tile by local Artist Kathy Smith. All supplies are included. The slate will be drilled with holes so that it can be hung from the supplied leather cord. The design is open to adding additional flowers, leaves, bees, and ladybugs to create your one of a kind spring slate. This is a BYOB event and light snacks will be available. Painting starts at 2:00pm. Tickets are $37.74. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/188858528538108/.

Coming next . . .

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, March 13

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, March 14

Bingo every Wednesday night at Prince of Peace Church located at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood Md. Doors open at 6 pm. Bingo starts at 6:45 pm. We also have several different pull-offs, lightning bingo and a $700.00 jackpot. Refreshment are available. Cost of bingo is $15.00. For additional information contact Joe at 443-504-2829.

The Cat in the Hat at the Amoss Center, March 23 The Cat in the Hat, a Two Beans Production, will be performed in the Amoss Center on Friday, March 23 at 7 PM. The show is recommended for students in grades K-4. This show is part of the BGE Family Series. Tickets are $10-$16 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211.

Spring Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, March 24

Spring Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, 3046 Ayres Chapel Road (Corners of RT 23-Norrisville Rd and Ayres Chapel Rd) White Hall on Saturday March 24th from 3 – 7 pm. Come with family and friends to enjoy hand patted fried oysters, baked ham, green beans, corn, potato salad, rolls, tea and coffee. Bake table available with handmade fudge. Adults $25. For more information 410-692-9222 or 717-382-4319.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, April 10

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Bel Air Drama Company presents Hairspray, April 12-14

The Bel Air Drama Company presents Hairspray. You can’t stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl’s inspiring dream to dance. Show will run from April 12-14, 2018 — 7 pm shows daily, and a 2pm matinee on Saturday at the Bel Air High School auditorium, 100 Heighe St. Tickets available online for $ 10, or $ 12 at the door. Preorder your tickets today at http://www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp