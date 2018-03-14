Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (March 16-18)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include a Lenten fish fry at Prince of Peace Church in Edgewood Friday, a showing of Disney’s “Moana” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace Saturday and an eagle watching event at the Conowingo Dam also on Saturday.

Friday, March 16

Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” continues through April 29

The Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” continues through April 29. A reception will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 at the gallery, 37 North Main St., Suite 104 in Bel Air. Gallery hours are 11 am to 6 pm – Thu-Fri-Sat-Sun.

Student Art Show at Liriodendron Mansion continues through April 15

The Liriodendron Mansion’s 2018 Art Gallery Season includes a Student Art Show that continues through April 15. The show features student art work from Harford Community College Fine Art Academy, John Carroll High School, Friends School, the Arrow Child Family Ministries, and Bridges Montessori School. Gallery hours are Wednesday from 1-7pm and Sunday from 1-4pm. Admission is free. The Liriodendron is located at 502 W. Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD. Parking is located alongside the mansion and in the lower parking lot accessible from Broadway. The Liriodendron Art Gallery is supported by the Harford County Cultural Arts Board and the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information, please visit liriodendron.com and follow the Liriodendron on Facebook.

“You Deserve More” photography exhibit at HCC continues through April 8

A new exhibit entitled “You Deserve More,” featuring works by Kate Shannon, will be on display in the Chesapeake Gallery in the Student Center from March 8 to April 8. The public is invited to a reception on March 14 from 11 AM to 1 PM in the Gallery. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/yao7rom5

Lenten fish fry at Prince of Peace Church, March 16

Lenten fish fry at Prince of Peace Church features fish and shrimp dinner, pierogies and grilled cheese sandwiches. Cost is $7-$10. The dinner starts at 5 p.m. March 16. Benefits the church and Knights of Columbus Council No. 6188’s charitable activities. Prince of Peace Church is at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road in Edgewood. For details, call 443-617-3837.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, March 16

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, March 16

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Dinner and a Movie City Lights (Black & White Film Series) at The Cultural Center at the Opera House, March 16

Enjoy a night out on the town and get together with your friends with “dinner and a movie” at MacGregor’s in Havre de Grace. Enjoy a delicious buffet dinner at 6pm, then head over to the Opera House for the screening of “City Lights”. Dessert will be served after the movie. Tickets for dinner and a movie are $32.50 per person. Tickets for moviegoers who just want to see the film and have dessert are $7.50. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/city-lights-black-white-film-series/

Saturday, March 17

See “Moana” at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, March 17

See “Moana” as part of the Children’s Film Series at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace 11 a.m. March 17. Co-sponsored by the HdG Elementary School PTA. Fun activities start at 10am. Free admission for all children under the age of 13 when accompanied by an adult. Adult tickets are $5. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/moana-childrens-film-series/.

Conowingo Eagles event at Conowingo Dam, March 17

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center hosts a Conowingo Eagles event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 17. At the base of the Conowingo Dam, scan sky and water for feathered fishers. Hike alongside the mighty Susquehanna River in search of eagles, and stop at the Conowingo Visitors Center. Transportation provided to and from the Estuary Center. Dont forget your camera! *Meet at the Estuary Center. For ages 10 to adult. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $5 per person. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

Spring Equinox Campfire Dinner at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, March 17

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center hosts a Spring Equinox Campfire Dinner 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 17. Spring has almost sprung! Embrace the changing season with a simple campfire dinner topped off with a roasted sweet treat and a view of the spectacular sunset over Otter Point Creek. Bring your own camp chairs and blankets for added comfort. Cost is $8/person. For ages 6 to adult. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

Sunday, March 18

Carnivorous Plants – Oh My at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, March 18

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center hosts Carnivorous Plants – Oh My! 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. March 18. Did you know that Maryland is home to 18 species of carnivorous plants? Learn about plants that catch their prey on purpose and some that trap insects accidentally. Hike to see some of the accidental specimens growing in our park. Cost is $3 per person. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

Coming next . . .

Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, March 21

Bingo every Wednesday night at Prince of Peace Church located at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood Md. Doors open at 6 pm. Bingo starts at 6:45 pm. We also have several different pull-offs, lightning bingo and a $700.00 jackpot. Refreshment are available. Cost of bingo is $15.00. For additional information contact Joe at 443-504-2829.

The Cat in the Hat at the Amoss Center, March 23 The Cat in the Hat, a Two Beans Production, will be performed in the Amoss Center on Friday, March 23 at 7 PM. The show is recommended for students in grades K-4. This show is part of the BGE Family Series. Tickets are $10-$16 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211.

Spring Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, March 24

Spring Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, 3046 Ayres Chapel Road (Corners of RT 23-Norrisville Rd and Ayres Chapel Rd) White Hall on Saturday March 24th from 3 – 7 pm. Come with family and friends to enjoy hand patted fried oysters, baked ham, green beans, corn, potato salad, rolls, tea and coffee. Bake table available with handmade fudge. Adults $25. For more information 410-692-9222 or 717-382-4319.

Easter Block Party at Oak Grove Baptist Church, March 31 Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 2106 Churchville Road in Bel Air, will have an Easter Block Party for the community on Saturday, March 31st from 1 – 5 pm. Join us for inflatable games, carnival style rides, snacks, and a massive egg gathering! Skip the line and pre-register for this FREE event atwww.oakgrovebaptist.com/easter.

Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, April 10

The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.

Bel Air Drama Company presents Hairspray, April 12-14

The Bel Air Drama Company presents Hairspray. You can’t stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl’s inspiring dream to dance. Show will run from April 12-14, 2018 — 7 pm shows daily, and a 2pm matinee on Saturday at the Bel Air High School auditorium, 100 Heighe St. Tickets available online for $ 10, or $ 12 at the door. Preorder your tickets today at http://www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama.

Ongoing . . .

For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.

For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf

For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp