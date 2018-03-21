Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (March 23-25)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include a performance of “Addicted” by North Harford High School students at The John Carroll School Friday, The Cat in the Hat, a Two Beans Production, to be performed in the Amoss Center also on Friday, Dr. Lawrence Jackson, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of English and History at Johns Hopkins and author of Chester B. Himes: A Biography visits the Havre de Grace library to discuss his book and introduce the film Cotton Comes to Harlem at the Cultural Center at the Opera House on Saturday.
Friday, March 23
Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” continues through April 29
The Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” continues through April 29. A reception will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 at the gallery, 37 North Main St., Suite 104 in Bel Air. Gallery hours are 11 am to 6 pm – Thu-Fri-Sat-Sun.
Student Art Show at Liriodendron Mansion continues through April 15
The Liriodendron Mansion’s 2018 Art Gallery Season includes a Student Art Show that continues through April 15. The show features student art work from Harford Community College Fine Art Academy, John Carroll High School, Friends School, the Arrow Child Family Ministries, and Bridges Montessori School. Gallery hours are Wednesday from 1-7pm and Sunday from 1-4pm. Admission is free. The Liriodendron is located at 502 W. Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD. Parking is located alongside the mansion and in the lower parking lot accessible from Broadway. The Liriodendron Art Gallery is supported by the Harford County Cultural Arts Board and the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information, please visit liriodendron.com and follow the Liriodendron on Facebook.
“You Deserve More” photography exhibit at HCC continues through April 8
A new exhibit entitled “You Deserve More,” featuring works by Kate Shannon, will be on display in the Chesapeake Gallery in the Student Center from March 8 to April 8. The public is invited to a reception on March 14 from 11 AM to 1 PM in the Gallery. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/yao7rom5
Lenten fish fry at Prince of Peace Church, March 23
Last Lenten fish fry of the season at Prince of Peace Church features fish and shrimp dinner, pierogies and grilled cheese sandwiches. Cost is $7-$10. The dinner is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 23. Benefits the church and Knights of Columbus Council No. 6188’s charitable activities. Prince of Peace Church is at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road in Edgewood. For details, call 443-617-3837.
Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, March 23
Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.
Hays-Heighe House open house, March 23
The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.
The Cat in the Hat at the Amoss Center, March 23
The Cat in the Hat, a Two Beans Production, will be performed in the Amoss Center on Friday, March 23 at 7 PM. The show is recommended for students in grades K-4. This show is part of the BGE Family Series. Tickets are $10-$16 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211.
Performance of “Addicted” at The John Carroll School, March 23
North Harford High School students are to perform “Addicted” – an honest look at the impact of opioid and other addictions on young people, their friends and families — at 7 p.m. March 23 at The John Carroll School, 703 E. Churchville Road, Bel Air. Admission is free. Major General Randy Taylor, Commanding General of Aberdeen Proving Ground and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman are scheduled to attend. The play, written and directed by Christle Henzel, M.S.L.C.P.C., is presented by the Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy. It tells the story of three young adults who are struggling with a variety of addictions including alcohol, heroin, and prescription pain pills. The play reveals not only the devastating impact on the individual user but also on one’s friends and family members. This subject matter is geared towards high schools students and adults and may not be appropriate for children under 13. Parental discretion is advised.
The Danse Macabre presents “Cinderella Vampire Slayer”, March 23-25
Forest Hill Dance is pleased to partner with The Danse Macabre to present: Cinderella, Vampire Slayer. Join us March 23rd-25th, 2018 at the Havre de Grace Opera House for a playfully dark twist on a favorite fairy tale. In this original production, the Pierces, a wealthy family of vampires, are throwing a ball to find a wife for their son, Rory. Cinderella Glass, a young witch with fire-starting powers, is chosen to crash the party and bring the Pierces down. She’s got until midnight to win Rory’s heart…and then run it through with a wooden stake! Tickets start at $12. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/the-danse-macabre-presents-cinderella-vampire-slayer/.
Saturday, March 24
Spring Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, March 24
Cotton Comes to Harlem: A Day with Chester Himes, March 24
COTTON COMES TO HARLEM: A Day With Chester Himes Featuring Dr. Lawrence Jackson, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of English and History at Johns Hopkins and author of Chester B. Himes: A Biography. Chester Himes was an important African-American author of the mid-20th century, particularly famous for his detective novels set in Harlem. Dr. Lawrence Jackson is a professor at Johns Hopkins University who works in both the English and History Departments. Dr. Jackson has written an acclaimed new biography of Himes, which the New York Times described as “a bracing journey through the life of an uncompromising writer.” The Havre de Grace Arts Collective joins with the Harford County Public Library and St Johns Episcopal Church to present a three-part event in the afternoon and evening of March 24, 2018. Tickets are $12. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/cotton-comes-to-harlem-a-day-with-chester-himes/#
27th Annual Marsh Clean-Up at the Bosely Conservancy, March 24
Join members of the Izaak Walton League and volunteers with Harford County Parks & Recreation and the Chesapeake Bay Reserve to keep our marsh beautiful! The free event is 9 a.m. to noon March 24. Help us clean up the beautiful Otter Point Creek Marsh – part of the Winters Run Watershed. Wear old shoes/boots and gloves. Drinks are provided for the event. Rain or shine. Participants meet at the end of Perry Ave., 2601 Perry Ave, Edgewood, at the entrance to the Bosely Conservancy. Scout troops and other groups are welcome. Volunteer hours for your school or organization are documented. Great for community service credit. Call for directions or visit www.otterpointcreek.org. This program is for ages 8 to adult, under 13 with adult.
Sunday, March 25
Marsh Bloom Time Monitoring event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, March 25
The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center hosts a Marsh Bloom Time Monitoring event 12:30 – 2 p.m., March 25. We seek to train and schedule volunteers to assist with the Marsh Plant Phenology Monitoring Trail. Learn how tracking the timing of life stages of plants helps us study climate change effects, using world-wide databases. Volunteers must be able to safely and comfortably paddle a canoe—all monitoring is from a boat. A monitoring schedule will be created at the time of the training. This free program is for ages 16 to adult. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.
Coming next …
Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, March 28
Easter Block Party at Oak Grove Baptist Church, March 31
Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 2106 Churchville Road in Bel Air, will have an Easter Block Party for the community on Saturday, March 31st from 1 – 5 pm. Join us for inflatable games, carnival style rides, snacks, and a massive egg gathering! Skip the line and pre-register for this FREE event at www.oakgrovebaptist.com/easter.
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day! in Bel Air, April 7
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day! will be presented on Saturday, April 7 at 11 AM and 3 PM in the Amoss Center in Bel Air. The hugely popular show, based on the #1 PBS KIDS TV series, has delighted live audiences on stages across the country. Now, your favorite characters are hopping on board a trolley and coming back to HCC with Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day! It’s an event filled with tigertastic fun, teaching the valuable lessons of kindness, helping others, and being a friend. Tickets are $15-$40 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. Purchase a seat in the Magic Circle to enjoy a meet and greet after the show with a photo opportunity and a special treat. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Amoss Center.
Live From Nashville: Country Legends at Amoss Center, April 8
Back by popular demand, Live from Nashville brings their newest show, Country Legends, to the Amoss Center in Bel Air on Sunday, April 8, at 3 PM. The incredible production, direct from Music City, features singers, dancers, and a bona fide band of Nashville musicians as well as dazzling staging and costumes celebrating a century of celebrities and treasured songs. The theatrical production is truly extraordinary with music from the era of Patsy Cline and Hank Williams to modern country with Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood. Tickets are $20-$30 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Amoss Center. The HCC Special Events & Performances Calendar is made possible by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency funded by the State of Maryland and the National Endowment for the Arts; grants from the Maryland State Arts Council through the Harford County Cultural Arts Board; grants from other federal and state agencies; corporate and individual contributions; and contributions from the Harford Community College Foundation, Inc.
History professor to discuss his new book at HCC, April 11
Dr. Andrew Kellett, Associate Professor of History at Harford Community College, will read from and discuss his new book, The British Blues Network: Adoption, Emulation, and Creativity, on Wednesday, April 11, at 2 PM in the James F. LaCalle Conference Room, Edgewood Hall, Room 132. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycvk7l7l
Harford Community College Students in A Night of Stand-Up Comedy, April 20
Join us for a night of original stand-up comedy by Harford Community College students on April 20 at 9 PM in the Black Box Theater in Joppa Hall. The performance is presented by the HCC Actors Guild and the HCC Improv Club. Tickets are $5 for adults at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. Tickets are free for HCC students; a ticket and valid HCC ID are required. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at Ticketing@harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211.
Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, April 10
The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.
Bel Air Drama Company presents Hairspray, April 12-14
The Bel Air Drama Company presents Hairspray. You can’t stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl’s inspiring dream to dance. Show will run from April 12-14, 2018 — 7 pm shows daily, and a 2pm matinee on Saturday at the Bel Air High School auditorium, 100 Heighe St. Tickets available online for $ 10, or $ 12 at the door. Preorder your tickets today at http://www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama.
Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8
The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.
Ongoing . . .
For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.
For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf
For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp