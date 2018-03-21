Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (March 23-25)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include a performance of “Addicted” by North Harford High School students at The John Carroll School Friday, The Cat in the Hat, a Two Beans Production, to be performed in the Amoss Center also on Friday, Dr. Lawrence Jackson, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of English and History at Johns Hopkins and author of Chester B. Himes: A Biography visits the Havre de Grace library to discuss his book and introduce the film Cotton Comes to Harlem at the Cultural Center at the Opera House on Saturday.

Friday, March 23

Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” continues through April 29

The Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” continues through April 29. A reception will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 at the gallery, 37 North Main St., Suite 104 in Bel Air. Gallery hours are 11 am to 6 pm – Thu-Fri-Sat-Sun.

Student Art Show at Liriodendron Mansion continues through April 15

The Liriodendron Mansion’s 2018 Art Gallery Season includes a Student Art Show that continues through April 15. The show features student art work from Harford Community College Fine Art Academy, John Carroll High School, Friends School, the Arrow Child Family Ministries, and Bridges Montessori School. Gallery hours are Wednesday from 1-7pm and Sunday from 1-4pm. Admission is free. The Liriodendron is located at 502 W. Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD. Parking is located alongside the mansion and in the lower parking lot accessible from Broadway. The Liriodendron Art Gallery is supported by the Harford County Cultural Arts Board and the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information, please visit liriodendron.com and follow the Liriodendron on Facebook.

“You Deserve More” photography exhibit at HCC continues through April 8

A new exhibit entitled “You Deserve More,” featuring works by Kate Shannon, will be on display in the Chesapeake Gallery in the Student Center from March 8 to April 8. The public is invited to a reception on March 14 from 11 AM to 1 PM in the Gallery. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/yao7rom5

Lenten fish fry at Prince of Peace Church, March 23

Last Lenten fish fry of the season at Prince of Peace Church features fish and shrimp dinner, pierogies and grilled cheese sandwiches. Cost is $7-$10. The dinner is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 23. Benefits the church and Knights of Columbus Council No. 6188’s charitable activities. Prince of Peace Church is at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road in Edgewood. For details, call 443-617-3837.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, March 23

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, March 23

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

The Cat in the Hat at the Amoss Center, March 23

The Cat in the Hat, a Two Beans Production, will be performed in the Amoss Center on Friday, March 23 at 7 PM. The show is recommended for students in grades K-4. This show is part of the BGE Family Series. Tickets are $10-$16 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211.

Performance of “Addicted” at The John Carroll School, March 23

North Harford High School students are to perform “Addicted” – an honest look at the impact of opioid and other addictions on young people, their friends and families — at 7 p.m. March 23 at The John Carroll School, 703 E. Churchville Road, Bel Air. Admission is free. Major General Randy Taylor, Commanding General of Aberdeen Proving Ground and Harford County Executive Barry Glassman are scheduled to attend. The play, written and directed by Christle Henzel, M.S.L.C.P.C., is presented by the Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy. It tells the story of three young adults who are struggling with a variety of addictions including alcohol, heroin, and prescription pain pills. The play reveals not only the devastating impact on the individual user but also on one’s friends and family members. This subject matter is geared towards high schools students and adults and may not be appropriate for children under 13. Parental discretion is advised.

The Danse Macabre presents “Cinderella Vampire Slayer”, March 23-25

Forest Hill Dance is pleased to partner with The Danse Macabre to present: Cinderella, Vampire Slayer. Join us March 23rd-25th, 2018 at the Havre de Grace Opera House for a playfully dark twist on a favorite fairy tale. In this original production, the Pierces, a wealthy family of vampires, are throwing a ball to find a wife for their son, Rory. Cinderella Glass, a young witch with fire-starting powers, is chosen to crash the party and bring the Pierces down. She’s got until midnight to win Rory’s heart…and then run it through with a wooden stake! Tickets start at $12. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/the-danse-macabre-presents-cinderella-vampire-slayer/.

Saturday, March 24

Spring Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, March 24

Spring Fried Oyster and Ham Dinner at Ayres Chapel Church, 3046 Ayres Chapel Road (Corners of RT 23-Norrisville Rd and Ayres Chapel Rd) White Hall on Saturday March 24th from 3 – 7 pm. Come with family and friends to enjoy hand patted fried oysters, baked ham, green beans, corn, potato salad, rolls, tea and coffee. Bake table available with handmade fudge. Adults $25. For more information 410-692-9222 or 717-382-4319.

Cotton Comes to Harlem: A Day with Chester Himes, March 24 COTTON COMES TO HARLEM: A Day With Chester Himes Featuring Dr. Lawrence Jackson, Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of English and History at Johns Hopkins and author of Chester B. Himes: A Biography. Chester Himes was an important African-American author of the mid-20th century, particularly famous for his detective novels set in Harlem. Dr. Lawrence Jackson is a professor at Johns Hopkins University who works in both the English and History Departments. Dr. Jackson has written an acclaimed new biography of Himes, which the New York Times described as “a bracing journey through the life of an uncompromising writer.” The Havre de Grace Arts Collective joins with the Harford County Public Library and St Johns Episcopal Church to present a three-part event in the afternoon and evening of March 24, 2018. Tickets are $12. For details, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/cotton-comes-to-harlem-a-day-with-chester-himes/#

27th Annual Marsh Clean-Up at the Bosely Conservancy, March 24 Join members of the Izaak Walton League and volunteers with Harford County Parks & Recreation and the Chesapeake Bay Reserve to keep our marsh beautiful! The free event is 9 a.m. to noon March 24. Help us clean up the beautiful Otter Point Creek Marsh – part of the Winters Run Watershed. Wear old shoes/boots and gloves. Drinks are provided for the event. Rain or shine. Participants meet at the end of Perry Ave., 2601 Perry Ave, Edgewood, at the entrance to the Bosely Conservancy. Scout troops and other groups are welcome. Volunteer hours for your school or organization are documented. Great for community service credit. Call for directions or visit www.otterpointcreek.org . This program is for ages 8 to adult, under 13 with adult.

Sunday, March 25

Marsh Bloom Time Monitoring event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, March 25

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center hosts a Marsh Bloom Time Monitoring event 12:30 – 2 p.m., March 25. We seek to train and schedule volunteers to assist with the Marsh Plant Phenology Monitoring Trail. Learn how tracking the timing of life stages of plants helps us study climate change effects, using world-wide databases. Volunteers must be able to safely and comfortably paddle a canoe—all monitoring is from a boat. A monitoring schedule will be created at the time of the training. This free program is for ages 16 to adult. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

Coming next …

Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, March 28

Bingo every Wednesday night at Prince of Peace Church located at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood Md. Doors open at 6 pm. Bingo starts at 6:45 pm. We also have several different pull-offs, lightning bingo and a $700.00 jackpot. Refreshment are available. Cost of bingo is $15.00. For additional information contact Joe at 443-504-2829.