Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (March 30-April 1)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include an Arbor Day tree planting at Annie’s Playground on Friday and on Saturday an Easter Block Party at Oak Grove Baptist Church and Easter egg hunts in Havre de Grace and Bel Air.

Friday, March 30

Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” continues through April 29

The Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” continues through April 29. A reception will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 at the gallery, 37 North Main St., Suite 104 in Bel Air. Gallery hours are 11 am to 6 pm – Thu-Fri-Sat-Sun.

Student Art Show at Liriodendron Mansion continues through April 15

The Liriodendron Mansion’s 2018 Art Gallery Season includes a Student Art Show that continues through April 15. The show features student art work from Harford Community College Fine Art Academy, John Carroll High School, Friends School, the Arrow Child Family Ministries, and Bridges Montessori School. Gallery hours are Wednesday from 1-7pm and Sunday from 1-4pm. Admission is free. The Liriodendron is located at 502 W. Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD. Parking is located alongside the mansion and in the lower parking lot accessible from Broadway. The Liriodendron Art Gallery is supported by the Harford County Cultural Arts Board and the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information, please visit liriodendron.com and follow the Liriodendron on Facebook.

“You Deserve More” photography exhibit at HCC continues through April 8

A new exhibit entitled “You Deserve More,” featuring works by Kate Shannon, will be on display in the Chesapeake Gallery in the Student Center from March 8 to April 8. The public is invited to a reception on March 14 from 11 AM to 1 PM in the Gallery. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/yao7rom5

Arbor Day tree planting at Annie’s Playground, March 30

This year marks #Harford County’s 15th annual Arbor Day celebration with volunteers invited to help the Department of Planning & Zoning plant native tree species on Friday, March 30. Participants should arrive by 9:30 a.m. at Annie’s Playground located at 864 Smith Lane in Fallston, where 250 trees will be planted. http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/…/1399

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, March 30

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, March 30

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, March 31

Easter Block Party at Oak Grove Baptist Church, March 31

Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 2106 Churchville Road in Bel Air, will have an Easter Block Party for the community on Saturday, March 31st from 1 – 5 pm. Join us for inflatable games, carnival style rides, snacks, and a massive egg gathering! Skip the line and pre-register for this FREE event at www.oakgrovebaptist.com/easter.

Havre de Grace Easter egg hunt, March 31

More than 5,000 eggs split into four age groups filled with candy and special prizes will be spread around Concord Point Lighthouse Park in Havre de Grace. Egg Hunt starts at 12 noon. The Easter bunny will be available to meet children and pose for photos. All events are free! For details, visit http://www.hdgrec.org/event/annual-easter-egg-hunt/

Rockfield Manor Annual Easter Egg Hunt, March 31

Rockfield Manor Annual Easter Egg Hunt is 10 a.m. to noon March 31. $5 per family will be collected at entrance. Eggs will be sectioned off by age group – 2-4 5-7 8-10. Bring something to put your eggs in! Rockfield Manor is at 501 E. Churchill Road in Bel Air. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/287250248473870/.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company, March 31

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at March 31 at Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company, 3825 Federal Hill Road, Jarrettsville. All you can eat breakfast includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, hash browns, bacon, sausage, fruit cocktail. Photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny and Egg hunt! Price is $10 for ages 12 & over, $5 for ages 5-12 and under 5 is free. To purchase tickets please call 410-692-2912. Tickets must be purchased in advance, Tickets will NOT be sold at the door.

Hoppin’ Down Leight Park Trail event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, March 31

Hoppin’ Down Leight Park Trail event is 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 31 at Anita C. Weight Estuary Center. Hippity, hoppity, spring is on its way! Enter the woods of Leight Park to search for bunnies, birds, and eggs, complete a scavenger hunt, and see who can build the best nest! Tasty treats provided. For ages 6 to adult. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $3 per person. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.

Coming next . . .

Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, April 4

Bingo every Wednesday night at Prince of Peace Church located at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood Md. Doors open at 6 pm. Bingo starts at 6:45 pm. We also have several different pull-offs, lightning bingo and a $700.00 jackpot. Refreshment are available. Cost of bingo is $15.00. For additional information contact Joe at 443-504-2829.

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day! in Bel Air, April 7