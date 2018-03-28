Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (March 30-April 1)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include an Arbor Day tree planting at Annie’s Playground on Friday and on Saturday an Easter Block Party at Oak Grove Baptist Church and Easter egg hunts in Havre de Grace and Bel Air.
Friday, March 30
Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” continues through April 29
The Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” continues through April 29. A reception will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 at the gallery, 37 North Main St., Suite 104 in Bel Air. Gallery hours are 11 am to 6 pm – Thu-Fri-Sat-Sun.
Student Art Show at Liriodendron Mansion continues through April 15
The Liriodendron Mansion’s 2018 Art Gallery Season includes a Student Art Show that continues through April 15. The show features student art work from Harford Community College Fine Art Academy, John Carroll High School, Friends School, the Arrow Child Family Ministries, and Bridges Montessori School. Gallery hours are Wednesday from 1-7pm and Sunday from 1-4pm. Admission is free. The Liriodendron is located at 502 W. Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD. Parking is located alongside the mansion and in the lower parking lot accessible from Broadway. The Liriodendron Art Gallery is supported by the Harford County Cultural Arts Board and the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information, please visit liriodendron.com and follow the Liriodendron on Facebook.
“You Deserve More” photography exhibit at HCC continues through April 8
A new exhibit entitled “You Deserve More,” featuring works by Kate Shannon, will be on display in the Chesapeake Gallery in the Student Center from March 8 to April 8. The public is invited to a reception on March 14 from 11 AM to 1 PM in the Gallery. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/yao7rom5
Arbor Day tree planting at Annie’s Playground, March 30
This year marks #Harford County’s 15th annual Arbor Day celebration with volunteers invited to help the Department of Planning & Zoning plant native tree species on Friday, March 30. Participants should arrive by 9:30 a.m. at Annie’s Playground located at 864 Smith Lane in Fallston, where 250 trees will be planted. http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/…/1399
Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, March 30
Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.
Hays-Heighe House open house, March 30
The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.
Saturday, March 31
Easter Block Party at Oak Grove Baptist Church, March 31
Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 2106 Churchville Road in Bel Air, will have an Easter Block Party for the community on Saturday, March 31st from 1 – 5 pm. Join us for inflatable games, carnival style rides, snacks, and a massive egg gathering! Skip the line and pre-register for this FREE event at www.oakgrovebaptist.com/easter.
Havre de Grace Easter egg hunt, March 31
More than 5,000 eggs split into four age groups filled with candy and special prizes will be spread around Concord Point Lighthouse Park in Havre de Grace. Egg Hunt starts at 12 noon. The Easter bunny will be available to meet children and pose for photos. All events are free! For details, visit http://www.hdgrec.org/event/annual-easter-egg-hunt/
Rockfield Manor Annual Easter Egg Hunt, March 31
Rockfield Manor Annual Easter Egg Hunt is 10 a.m. to noon March 31. $5 per family will be collected at entrance. Eggs will be sectioned off by age group – 2-4 5-7 8-10. Bring something to put your eggs in! Rockfield Manor is at 501 E. Churchill Road in Bel Air. For details, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/287250248473870/.
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company, March 31
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at March 31 at Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company, 3825 Federal Hill Road, Jarrettsville. All you can eat breakfast includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, hash browns, bacon, sausage, fruit cocktail. Photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny and Egg hunt! Price is $10 for ages 12 & over, $5 for ages 5-12 and under 5 is free. To purchase tickets please call 410-692-2912. Tickets must be purchased in advance, Tickets will NOT be sold at the door.
Hoppin’ Down Leight Park Trail event at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, March 31
Hoppin’ Down Leight Park Trail event is 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 31 at Anita C. Weight Estuary Center. Hippity, hoppity, spring is on its way! Enter the woods of Leight Park to search for bunnies, birds, and eggs, complete a scavenger hunt, and see who can build the best nest! Tasty treats provided. For ages 6 to adult. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $3 per person. For details, visit http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/. The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is at 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon.
Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, April 4
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day! will be presented on Saturday, April 7 at 11 AM and 3 PM in the Amoss Center in Bel Air. The hugely popular show, based on the #1 PBS KIDS TV series, has delighted live audiences on stages across the country. Now, your favorite characters are hopping on board a trolley and coming back to HCC with Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day! It’s an event filled with tigertastic fun, teaching the valuable lessons of kindness, helping others, and being a friend. Tickets are $15-$40 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. Purchase a seat in the Magic Circle to enjoy a meet and greet after the show with a photo opportunity and a special treat. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Amoss Center.
Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, April 8
Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth April 8. Tours start at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and last about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com
Live From Nashville: Country Legends at Amoss Center, April 8
Back by popular demand, Live from Nashville brings their newest show, Country Legends,to the Amoss Center in Bel Air on Sunday, April 8, at 3 PM. The incredible production, direct from Music City, features singers, dancers, and a bona fide band of Nashville musicians as well as dazzling staging and costumes celebrating a century of celebrities and treasured songs. The theatrical production is truly extraordinary with music from the era of Patsy Cline and Hank Williams to modern country with Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood. Tickets are $20-$30 at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at tickets.harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211. Assisted listening system headsets are available in the Amoss Center. The HCC Special Events & Performances Calendar is made possible by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency funded by the State of Maryland and the National Endowment for the Arts; grants from the Maryland State Arts Council through the Harford County Cultural Arts Board; grants from other federal and state agencies; corporate and individual contributions; and contributions from the Harford Community College Foundation, Inc.
Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, April 10
The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.
History professor to discuss his new book at HCC, April 11
Dr. Andrew Kellett, Associate Professor of History at Harford Community College, will read from and discuss his new book, The British Blues Network: Adoption, Emulation, and Creativity, on Wednesday, April 11, at 2 PM in the James F. LaCalle Conference Room, Edgewood Hall, Room 132. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycvk7l7l
Bel Air Drama Company presents Hairspray, April 12-14
The Bel Air Drama Company presents Hairspray. You can’t stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl’s inspiring dream to dance. Show will run from April 12-14, 2018 — 7 pm shows daily, and a 2pm matinee on Saturday at the Bel Air High School auditorium, 100 Heighe St. Tickets available online for $ 10, or $ 12 at the door. Preorder your tickets today at http://www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama.
Romancing the Chrome car show, April 14
“Romancing the Chrome,” the largest car show of its kind in Northeastern Maryland featuring more than 250 classic automobiles, takes place Saturday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jarrett’s Field in Jarrettsville. The event is family friendly, and admission is free of charge. For details, visit tinyurl.com/ydxbs9tt
Harford Community College Students in A Night of Stand-Up Comedy, April 20
Join us for a night of original stand-up comedy by Harford Community College students on April 20 at 9 PM in the Black Box Theater in Joppa Hall. The performance is presented by the HCC Actors Guild and the HCC Improv Club. Tickets are $5 for adults at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. Tickets are free for HCC students; a ticket and valid HCC ID are required. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at Ticketing@harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211.
Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, April 22
Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. Tours start at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com
Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8
The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.
For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.
For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf
For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp