Upper Chesapeake Hematology & Oncology Services has received two recognitions from the National Committee for Quality Assurance. Here are the details provided:

Upper Chesapeake Hematology & Oncology Services Earns

National Recognitions for Patient-Centered Care

Only practice in Maryland honored for its Oncology Medical Home program; just one of 13 across the U.S.

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) announced that Upper Chesapeake Hematology & Oncology Services has received two recognitions. The first is in the Patient-Centered Specialty Practice category, and the second is for Oncology Medical Home.

Upper Chesapeake Hematology & Oncology Services earned a Level 3 recognition as a Patient-Centered Specialty Practice, the highest level possible. For the Oncology Medical Home category, Upper Chesapeake Hematology & Oncology Services is the only practice recognized with the honor in Maryland and one of only 13 presented with the designation across the United States.

The Patient-Centered Specialty Practice honor recognizes specialists who help coordinate and deliver patient-centered care.

The Oncology Medical Home category recognizes oncologists who exceed expectations of coordination and communication and who deliver whole-person, evidence-based care and support to patients undergoing cancer treatment.

The following health care providers are part of the team receiving this prestigious recognition: Ashkan Bahrani, MD; Myo Min, MD; Philip Nivatpumin, MD; Venkata Parsa, MD; Sankari Sivasailam, MD; Michelle Abramowski, CRNP; Jessica Hoban, CRNP and Alison McGonigal, CRNP.

“We are so honored to be recognized for the patient-centered care we provide every day,” said Lyle E. Sheldon, FACHE, president and CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health. “Our hematology and oncology services team are the best of the best, and we are grateful for the recognition by the National Committee for Quality Assurance. It is another example of how we provide the right care, in the right place, at the right time.”

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA is committed to providing health care quality information for consumers, purchasers, health care providers and researchers.