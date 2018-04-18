18th annual River Sweep comes to Havre de Grace, Conowingo, Perryville, Port Deposit, Charlestown and Garrett Island April 21

The Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s 18th annual volunteer shoreline and roadside clean-up in honor of Earth Day will be held in Havre de Grace, Conowingo, Perryville, Port Deposit, Charlestown and Garrett Island April 21. Here are the details provided:

Darlington, Md., March 26, 2018 – Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s 18th annual River Sweep, a volunteer shoreline and roadside clean-up in honor of Earth Day, will take place in Havre de Grace, Conowingo, Perryville, Port Deposit, Charlestown and Garrett Island on Saturday, April 21.

Over the past 17 years, River Sweep volunteers have removed more than 99 tons of trash from area roads and waterways.

Online volunteer pre-registration takes place through Tuesday, April 17, at www.upperbaytrails.com or by emailing info@upperbaytrails.com. Volunteers may also register at one of the sites the day of River Sweep.

On April 21, volunteers are asked to check in at 8:30 a.m., with the clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. Meeting locations are:

Harford County:

Tydings Park, Havre de Grace: Commerce Street

Cecil County:

Conowingo Creek (Boat Lunch), Conowingo: 2 Mt. Zoar Road (Mt. Zoar Road and the water)

Octoraro Creek (Conowingo Community Park), Conowingo: 1720 Susquehanna River Road

Marina Park, Port Deposit: 190 South Main Street

Perryville Boat Launch and Garrett Island, Perryville: 501 Roundhouse Drive

Perryville Community Park, Perryville: Marion Tapp Parkway

North East River shoreline, Charlestown: 8 Louisa Lane

An afternoon clean-up location has been added this year, to begin at 1:00pm:

Eagle Point/Long Point, Charlestown: Water & Conestoga Streets

Those interested in volunteering on Garrett Island should bring their kayaks and canoes and meet at the Boat Launch in Perryville. Boaters are also welcome.

River Sweep participants will fan out to spend the morning removing trash and other debris from the Upper Bay region, including the Chesapeake Bay, Susquehanna River, North East River, and tributaries.

River Sweep volunteers are encouraged to wear old clothes and to bring work gloves. Volunteers who sign up in advance will receive lunch.

Last year, volunteers, including individuals, families and youth groups, removed four tons of trash.

Sponsors of the 2018 River Sweep include Maryland Heritage Areas Authority, Exelon Generation and Central Maryland Chapter of Delta Waterfowl.

Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway is a nonprofit organization based in Darlington whose mission is to stimulate local economic activity by developing a linkage between natural, historic and cultural resources. This linkage is a series of land and water recreational trails that weave the past into the future while promoting an understanding and appreciation for the character of the region. The trail system also has been designated a priority segment of both the Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail and the Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail. For more information about Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway, visit www.upperbaytrails.com.