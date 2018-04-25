Ballet Chesapeake presents “Cinderella” June 9 & 10 at Bel Air High School

Ballet Chesapeake’s spring production of Cinderella comes to Bel Air High School June 9 and 10, with sneak peeks scheduled April 28 and May 5 at Harford County Public libraries. Here are the details provided:

Ballet Chesapeake Presents “Cinderella”

Maryland dancers bring classic fairytale to life

Bel Air, Md. (April 25, 2018) – Ballet Chesapeake (formerly Harford Ballet Company) is proud to announce its spring production of Cinderella. Featuring local Harford County students, the performances will take place on Saturday, June 9 from 6-8:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 10 from 1-3:00 p.m. at Bel Air High School (100 Heighe Street, Bel Air, MD 21014).

Act One of the performance will open with Ballet Chesapeake, joined by an additional 250 students from the Dance Conservatory of Maryland, in a mixed bill featuring tap, hip-hop, jazz and modern dance.

Cinderella comes to life in Act Two of the program, a full-length ballet that follows the classic Disney fairytale, with a few modern twists and the addition of playful “seasonal” fairies interwoven throughout. This family (and kid-friendly) production of the timeless classic will be a delight to audience members complete with a fairy Godmother, handsome prince and magical ball inclusive of charming sets, elaborate costumes and beautiful staging.

This year’s Cinderella, Catherine Spratt, age 15 from Bel Air, is ecstatic to portray the fairytale character.

“[Cinderella] is my favorite role to embody thus far in my career, by far!” says Spratt. “The opportunity to transform into a classic princess, go to the ball and feel the magic in those moments – I wouldn’t trade that feeling for anything in the world!”

Accompanying Cinderella on stage is none other than her handsome prince charming, Noah Schwartz, age 20 from Baltimore, a 2017 graduate from the Baltimore School for the Arts with plans to join the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago as a trainee for the 2018-2019 season.

Leading up to the enchanting performance of Cinderella, Ballet Chesapeake has partnered with Harford County Public Libraries and the Bel Air Armory to continue spreading the joy of dance within the Harford County community.

Sponsored by the Bel Air Arts Council, on Saturday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the organization will be hosting an abridged performance and dance lessons at the Bel Air Armory for children of all ages.

Children can meet fairytale characters at the library, complete with story time led by Barclay Gibbs, artistic director of Ballet Chesapeake, as well as dance lessons provided by Cinderella and Prince Charming on:

Saturday, April 28, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the Bel Air branch

Saturday, May 5, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the Edgewood branch