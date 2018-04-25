The Harford Community College Foundation reached a milestone $10 million in net assets during its 60th anniversary academic year. Here are the details provided:

Harford Community College Foundation

Reaches $10 Million in Net Assets

Foundation raises funds for student scholarships and other campus initiatives

Bel Air, Md., April 25, 2018 — As Harford Community College celebrates its 60th anniversary this academic year, the Harford Community College Foundation also reached a significant milestone in 2018 — $10 million in net assets.

Established in 1989, the Foundation has one purpose–to secure community and individual support for Harford Community College by raising funds for student scholarships, enhancing student programs and offering grant funds to the campus community for innovative projects that benefit both students and faculty.

“We are extremely grateful to the donors and friends of Harford Community College in helping us reach this milestone,” said F. Scott Keck, chair of the Harford Community College Foundation board. “I commend our dedicated board members who serve as ambassadors for the College within our community. Without them, we would not have attained this milestone.”

Securing funds for student scholarships is an important part of the Foundation’s mission. Each year the Foundation awards an average of $420,000 to deserving Harford Community College students. Often, the one obstacle for a student wishing to pursue the dream of higher education is a financial one.

Each spring Harford Community College Foundation’s annual scholarship reception brings together donors and student scholarship recipients for an evening of appreciation and conversation. Students share their stories of the impact receiving a scholarship has had on their lives and educational goals.

Take for example, Kaleigh Parks. Parks, a Joppatowne resident, is studying business administration. She maintains a 4.0 GPA, earned a spot on the President’s List, became a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and has received three scholarships–Harford Community College Presidential Grant; Million Dollar Real Estate Association of Harford County Scholarship; and a scholarship from the R. Walter & Beatrice L. Ward Endowment.

After graduating with an associate’s degree next year, she plans to pursue her bachelor’s degree at an accredited four-year university.

“Scholarship opportunities are an invaluable resource for students. Being a scholarship recipient not only reduces the financial demand that often accompanies a college education, it has shown me that my college and community support me and my achievements,” Parks explained. “This support fuels me to endeavor for future success. I am truly grateful for the generosity of the Harford Community College Foundation and its donors who have graciously provided their assistance as I continue to pursue my education.”

Scholarship donors are individuals, businesses and organizations. The Foundation works with donors in selecting award criteria, eligibility requirements and the yearly award amount. The minimum annual donation starts at $500. To create a scholarship fund at Harford Community College, contact Denise Dregier at ddregier@harford.edu or call 443-412-2428.

In addition to scholarships, Harford Community College Foundation offers student emergency assistance funds and support for purchasing textbooks, equipment and technology needs.

For more information about the Harford Community College Foundation, visit harford.edu/foundation.