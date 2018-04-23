Stacy Bowen, Tim E. Braue and Robin Sommer will serve three-year terms on the Harford County Public Library Foundation. Here are the details provided:

Harford County Public Library Foundation

Elects Three New Board Members

Belcamp, Md., April 23, 2018 — Harford County Public Library Foundation elected Stacy Bowen, Tim E. Braue and Robin Sommer to the board for a

three-year term.

Bowen is a professional florist and owns Stacy Bowen Floral Design in Bel Air.

She is an active member of the Abingdon Friends of the Harford County Public Library and serves as secretary. Bowen and her family volunteer much of their time to the library by collecting and packing books.

She has been named “Florist of the Year” three times and was featured on Fox 45 as the florist for “Wedding in Week.” In addition, her design work has been published in numerous magazines.

A resident of Harford County since 1979, Bowen is a graduate of The John Carroll School and Towson University, with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications.

Braue, managing member of Nemphos Braue, focuses his practice in the area of sophisticated corporate transactions. He frequently represents private companies, venture capital investors and private equity funds in connection with mergers and acquisitions, private securities offerings and general cor

porate matters.

Prior to forming NB Law, Mr. Braue worked at some of the largest corporate practice law firms in the world, leading transaction teams in complex, multibillion-dollar financing and acquisitions. He also served in high-level positions in both the federal and Maryland state governments.

Braue served in the White House as deputy associate director of presidential personnel and was appointed counsel to the Attorney General in the U.S. Department of Justice by President George W. Bush.

In Maryland, Braue was named deputy appointments secretary by Governor Larry Hogan and led Governor Hogan’s transition team for the economic development and education agencies. Currently he is the chairman of the Harford County Judicial Nominating Commission.

Braue is a cum laude graduate of Valparaiso University School of Law and a graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland with degrees in economics and political science.

Sommer is a professional photographer and owner of MidAtlantic Photographic LLC and Images of Sommer. Although she grew up in Pennsylvania, she lived close to the Harford County border and was grateful for access to the Whiteford Library and bookmobile.

She has been a Harford County resident since 1985. Active in the Harford County Chamber of Commerce, Sommer served as chair of the board from 2012-13.

She holds a Master’s of Education in speech/language pathology from the University of Virginia. In addition, she has studied photography around the country with master artists for the past 20 years.

“Harford County Public Library Foundation is fortunate to have Stacy Bowen, Tim Braue and Robin Sommer join our board,” said Mark DiBerardino, president of the foundation board. “The work our board does supports the many innovative programs and initiatives that make Harford County Public Library a leader in our state. We are lucky to have strong and talented community leaders guiding our foundation’s work.”

Harford County Public Library Foundation is led by a 21-member board of directors, representing community and business leaders in Harford County. Through corporate sponsorships, individual giving, special events and grants, the foundation is able to support programs and initiatives such as new technology, early literacy, summer and winter reading programs, STREAM (STEM plus Reading and Art), Silver Reader, author discussions and more.

The foundation’s signature fundraiser is its annual gala (this year on October 13; the theme is An Evening in the Stacks: The Pink Edition), when the Abingdon Library is transformed for an evening of food, drinks, music and dancing. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.