Harford County Public Library has moved its April 25 events featuring popular author Jeannette Walls to Water’s Edge Events Center to accommodate a larger than expected crowd. Here are the details provided:

New York Times Best-selling Author Jeannette Walls’ April 25 Events Move to Larger Venue

Belcamp, Md., April 6, 2018 — Harford County Public Library’s two events with New York Times best-selling author Jeannette Walls on the evening of Wednesday, April 25, have been moved to a larger venue to accommodate more guests.

The events will take place at Water’s Edge Events Center, 4687 Millennium Drive in Belcamp, at the same times as the previously announced events that were to take place at the Abingdon Library.

Tickets to the 7 p.m. event are free of charge but must be reserved in advance by visiting hcplonline.org. The 5:30 p.m. VIP meet-and-greet reception is sold out.

“The response to Jeannette Walls coming to Harford County Public Library has been extraordinary,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We moved the event from the Abingdon Library to Water’s Edge so that we could accommodate many more of our library’s customers. Jeannette Walls has many fans in Harford County.”

Walls will discuss her memoir, “The Glass Castle.” Named by Amazon as one of the top 10 books of the decade, “The Glass Castle” details Walls’ life growing up in extreme poverty and the tale of her emergence from it. Last year the book was adapted into a critically acclaimed motion picture starring Woody Harrelson, Naomi Watts and Brie Larson as Jeannette.

During her talk, Walls will take participants inside her resilient journey in pursuit of authenticity, revealing the power of courage and determination in overcoming unimaginable obstacles.

Books will be available for purchase that evening from The Ivy Bookshop.

The program and book signing are sponsored by Harford County Public Library Foundation, Harford County Department of Community Services and Governor’s Office for Children.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. Harford County Public Library is the recipient of the 2017 The Daily Record Innovator of the Year Award. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.