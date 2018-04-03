“Night With the Wild” fundraiser for future Susquehannock Wildlife Center to be held April 28

The Susquehannock Wildlife Society is hosting a fundraiser at Deer Creek Overlook April 28 to support the future Susquehannock Wildlife Center to be built in Darlington. Here are the details provided:

3 RD ANNUAL ‘NIGHT WITH THE WILD’ FUNDRAISER RETURNS TO HARFORD

Susquehannock Wildlife Society Event Benefits New Wildlife Center in Darlington

(Darlington, MD) – – Hoot and howl the night away at Harford County’s wildest party and help raise awareness and funding for the creation of the region’s first dedicated wildlife center! Susquehannock Wildlife Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit conservation/education/rescue/research organization based in Harford County, will celebrate its 3 rd annual “Night With the Wild” on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Deer Creek Overlook in Street, Maryland with an evening of delicious food, drinks, music, and the return of some feathered and scaled special guests.

The future Susquehannock Wildlife Center will be a first-of-its-kind hub for wildlife education, conservation and research in northern Maryland, aimed at protecting native wildlife species for the good of the environment and to maintain them for many generations to enjoy. The facility, currently under renovation, is located on the 20-acre Hopkins Branch Wildlife Management Area property in Darlington.

The “Night With the Wild” event is an opportunity to bring together like-minded friends of local wildlife for an evening of fun and entertainment, while raising funds and spreading awareness about the vision for the wildlife center. Guests will enjoy fine food from award-winning Dean & Brown Catering, craft beers from Oliver Brewing Company, wine from Fiore Winery and Distillery, desserts from Flavor Cupcakery & Bake Shop, and coffee from Brewing Good Coffee Company, as well as cash bars, silent auctions of unique artwork, exciting outdoor items, and vacation packages, a money wheel and 50/50 raffle, music to drive you wild, and the very special return visit and photo opportunity with some wild guests of honor. The title of the 2018 Ultimate Ambassador for Wildlife, Conservation Partner of the Year and Volunteer of the Year will also be announced during the event. Dress for the evening is cocktail or business attire.

All proceeds from the event will fund the final phase of renovating and constructing the wildlife center – a place where, once fully funded, visitors will be educated and entertained by museum-quality displays, hands-on activities, and live-animal education ambassadors. Proceeds from last year’s gala helped construct a new stargazing/wildlife viewing platform and convert a barn into classroom space.

Tickets for this one-of-a-kind event are limited and can be purchased for $50 each, $350 for a reserved table (8 tickets), or $500 for a VIP reserved table (8 tickets with special gifts) at http://www.suskywildlife.org/supportwildlife2018/ .

Sponsorship opportunities are still available and silent auction donations are welcome.