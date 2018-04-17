Romancing the Chrome car show breaks attendance, registration, fundraising records

A record-breaking crowd turned out for the Romancing the Chrome car show this past weekend and raised more than $17,000 for Harford County Public Library and Jarrettsville Lions Club programs. Here are the details provided:

Romancing the Chrome Breaks Attendance, Registration, Fundraising Records

Harford County Public Library Foundation, Jarrettsville Lions Club’s seventh annual car show draws more than 3,500 spectators and more than 300 registered cars

Jarrettsville, Md., April 16, 2018 — A record breaking number of more than 3,500 spectators enjoyed a day of classic cars at “Romancing the Chrome” Saturday, April 14, at Jarrett’s Field in Jarrettsville.

The family friendly event featured more than 300 classic automobiles, another record-breaking number, and was organized by the Harford County Public Library Foundation and Jarrettsville Lions Club.

In addition, more than $17,000, another record-breaker, was raised at the event. Proceeds raised by Harford County Public Library Foundation will go directly back to the community to support the Summer Reading Challenge, STEM, author nights and more. The Jarrettsville Lions Club will use its share of the funds raised for its Leader Dog Program, which provides service animals to sight-impaired individuals.

Romancing the Chrome also featured a children’s area, Rolling Reader, Silver Reader, music, vendors, food concessions and a beer garden. Food vendors included Pond View Farm and Pit Crew, Cowboy Eats Catering and Jarrettsville Creamery & Deli.

Joe Ligo, associate producer/editor of Maryland Public Television’s MotorWeek, was the celebrity judge.

A dozen volunteers spent the afternoon judging the cars. The winner of the $500 Best in Show prize was Stephen Amspacher for his 1948 Plymouth Coupe Business. In addition, Jarrettsville Creamery & Deli provided gift cards to the Best in Show honoree and to the winners of each car class.

The Third Annual Hero’s Award, in memory of Senior Deputy Patrick Dailey and Deputy First Class Mark Logsdon, was presented to Ron Beall and his 1967 Pontiac Firebird. Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler was the guest judge.

The winners in each category were:

Historic (Pre-1949): first place, William Ayd, 1930 Pierce Arrow Model B; second place, Jesse Hernclon, 1948 Ford F-1; third place; Mark Ridgeway, 1935 Ford 5 Window Coupe

Street Rod: first place, Steve Delp, 1941 Chevy Pick-up; second place, Ralph McCarter, 1939 Chevy Sedan; third place, William Chapman, 1930 Ford A

Muscle Car: GM: first place, Gerald McLean, 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS; second place, Marvin Rembold, 1969 Chevy Camero SS; third place, Bob Baxter, 1966 Chevy Chevelle SS-396

Muscle Car: Mopar: first place, Jason Amspacher, 1968 Dodge Coronet; second place, Ray Lavos, 1972 Dodge Charger SE; third place, Eric and Laura O’Dell, 1969 Plymouth Sport Satellite

Muscle Car: Ford: first place, Arvin and Judy Sadler, 1966 Ford Mustang; second place, Bernard Schweigman, 1966 Ford Mustang; third place, Corey Reid, 1970 Ford Mustang – Mach 1.

Foreign (Pre-’92): first place, Dennis Morroson, 1960 Triumph TR3A; second place, Jack Dagilas, 1962 MG Model A; third place, Philip Snyder, 1976 Triumph Spitfire 1500

Jeep/Truck/SUV (Pre-’92): first place, Gary Milner, 1974 Chevy Cheyenne 4×4; second place, Brad Miller, 1954 Dodge Pilot House; third place, Don Bennett, 1949 Willys Overland Jeepster

Jeep/Truck/SUV (Post-’93): first place, Jay Berends, 2011 Ford F-250; second place, Robert Borso, 2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser; third place, Aaron Austin, 1993 Ford Lightning

Stock (1949-92): first place, Gail Lord, 1969 Chevy Camaro; second place, Scott Rinaca, 1975 Pontiac Trans AM; third place, Nancy and George Toner, 1965 Ford Mustang

Foreign 93+: first place, Christopher Miller, 2014 Acura Legend; second place, Ashley Linthicum, 1994 Volkswagen Jetta; third place, Carl Stillwell, 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo

Domestic 93+: first place, Terry Potts, 2004 Chevy Corvette; second place, Doug Read, 2004 Ford Thunderbird; third place, Pat Schiavone, 2004 Chevy Corvette

Muscle 93+: first place, Rick Moxley 2009 Ford Mustang; second place, Rich Valentine, 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT 8; third place, Henry Jones 2007 Chevy Corvette

Imports/Tuner: first place, Mike Celmer, 2006.5 Scion XB; second place, Breanna Rehner 2013 Hyundai Veloster; third place, Candice Rioley, 2003 Toyota Celecia GT

Custom (1949-92): first place, Joe Wurm, 1957 Chevy Sedan Delivery; second place, Dewey Hyle, 1955 Chevy 210; third place, Andrew Horner 1950 Chevy 3100

“Romancing the Chrome is a great community event that brings together many generations to enjoy time with one another while admiring gorgeous vehicles,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We are so fortunate to have the Jarrettsville Lions Club work with our Harford County Public Library Foundation on the car show. Romancing the Chrome was the perfect way to wrap up National Library Week.”

The Headlining Sponsor was Keene Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. The Premier Sponsors were Jarrettsville Federal Savings & Loan Association, BE Miller and Waste Industries. Supporting Sponsors were Armstrong and Jarrettsville Creamery & Deli. Contributing Sponsors were American Design and Build Ltd., Cowboy Eats Catering, Leaf Filter, Pond View Farm and Pit Crew, Smith Hardware and 970 WAMD.

“Giving back to the community is always important for us at Keene Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. That’s why we are proud to sponsor Romancing the Chrome every year,” said Mike Baldwin, general manager. “The Harford County Public Library Foundation and the Jarrettsville Lions Club work tirelessly to make the event enjoyable for all who attend. Most importantly, the car show raises funds for the important work both organizations do in the community. We are always pleased to be part of this great event.”

Next year’s Romancing the Chrome will take place Saturday, April 13 (rain date is Saturday, April 20.)

Harford County Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization established to raise funds to augment the financial resources of Harford County Public Library and to promote awareness of its services.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. Harford County Public Library is the recipient of the 2017 The Daily Record Innovator of the Year Award. For more information visit hcplonline.org.