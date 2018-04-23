SARC receives $10,900 from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention to help spread awareness

SARC recently received $10,900 from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention to expand marketing efforts and increase awareness of its goal to end domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and stalking. Here are the details provide:

[Bel Air, MD] April, 2018 – Since 1978, members of the Harford County community have been coming together to put an end to domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and stalking. Over the past 40 years, SARC has grown to provide life-saving resources to an average of 2,000 men, women, and children every year through the 24-hour Helpline, 28-bed Safehouse, Counseling Services, Crisis Intervention, Hospital Companion Program, Legal Representation & Advocacy, Community Outreach and Education, and much more.

The award of $10,900 from the Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention will allow SARC to expand marketing efforts to the community. According to The Centers for Disease Control, on average, 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in the United States. SARC is the catalyst within our community for the prevention and eradication of violence. SARC’s mission is to educate individuals about intimate partner violence before it begins through community outreach and education. SARC provides free and impactful presentations and trainings about healthy relationships, bystander intervention and primary prevention. It is SARC’s belief that only through educating the community about the impacts of intimate partner violence that can we create a society free from abuse and fear.

SARC’s goal is to increase awareness of SARC services and knowledge of the 24-hour Helpline (410-836-8430) so that victims and potential victims know they have a place to turn for safety and advocacy. All of SARC’s services are absolutely free and confidential. As April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, SARC is excited to launch new ad’s that will be running on various Harford County Transit systems. The goal of this campaign is that individuals looking for resources and advocacy or individuals who know of someone who needs help, will be able to share information about SARC’s services and that victims can seek the support and life-saving resources to those in need in our community.

The number one referral source to SARC is through friends and family who share information about services, including the 24 Hour Helpline. Often times, calling the 24 Hour Helpline is the first step taken from victims to flee the violence that they and their family are experiencing.

SARC also invites the community to come together to take a stand against sexual assault and gender violence at SARC’s 10th annual Walk A Mile in Her Shoes®: International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault & Gender Violence, taking place on Saturday, April 28, 2018 in downtown Bel Air, Maryland. Organizations around the world are hosting Walk A Mile in Her Shoes® events in April to mark Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, or stalking, please call SARC’s 24-hour Helpline at 410-836-8430.