Society of Italian American Businessmen donates $25,000 each to Harford Family House and Extreme Family Outreach

The Society of Italian American Businessmen presented checks representing its donations to two local charities at its annual spring gala. Here are the details provided:

Society of Italian American Businessmen (SIAB) Donates

$25,000 to Harford Family House and $25,000 to Extreme Family Outreach

(HARFORD COUNTY) On Friday, April 13, 2018, the Society of Italian American Businessmen (SIAB), a local non-profit civic group, presented Harford Family House and Extreme Family Outreach, both local Harford County charities supporting children and families, with donations of $25,000 each. The check presentation took place at the Richlin Catering & Events Center during SIAB’s sold out 5th Annual Spring Gala sponsored by Kris Konstruction Design & Build Group.

“We are so grateful to be awarded this gift from the members of The SIAB,” said Robin Tomechko, CEO of Harford Family House. “This donation will allow us to provide approximately 1,000 nights of shelter to homeless Harford County families with children.”

SIAB’s fundraising efforts to date have resulted in over $207,000 gift and scholarship awards since the group’s inception in 2013. Members submit organizations for consideration and vote on the annual award recipient. Previous recipients included St. Margaret’s Church, The Arc NCR, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford County, and SARC (Harford County). Success in fundraising efforts and the support of sponsors has led to an increase of the annual award each year.

“We’re humbled by the support of our members, their families and friends, and our sponsors and vendors that enables us to increase our donations each year,” shares Italo Liberatore, SIAB President and owner of Liberatore’s Ristorante in Bel Air. “The two organizations for 2018 were chosen by our membership for their exemplary dedication to one of our core values—family.”

“The Society of American Italian Businessmen are simply selfless and generous in their support of Extreme Family Outreach,” said Maryln Gambrill, Executive Director of Extreme Family Outreach. “This donation will help us make a colossal difference in the success of our endeavor to save lives!”

The SIAB Annual Spring Gala is unique, bringing together local Italian-owned restaurants and catering under one roof for one night to present their signature appetizer dish to guests before the main meal. This year, La Cucina, Enotria, Liberatore’s in Bel Air, Main Street Tower, and Richlin Catering offered up their best Italian cuisine. An espresso station, the Italian national anthem, Italian dinner music, Italian cookies, and the incredible entertainment provided by The Mood Swings capped off the cultural and culinary event of the season. Special recognition to Kris Konstruction Design & Build Group, Platino sponsor, for helping present another successful gala.