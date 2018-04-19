Spring art show featuring John Hardwicke, Terri Hardwicke and Sean Simmons opens April 22 at The Liriodendron Mansion

A spring art show featuring artists John Hardwicke, Terri Hardwicke and Sean Simmons opens April 22 at The Liriodendron Mansion and continues through May 27. Here are the details provided:

MULTI-MEDIA ART SHOW TO OPEN AT LIRIODENDRON MANSION

(Bel Air, Maryland – April 19, 2018) – The Liriodendron Mansion will be celebrating the beginning of Spring with a multi-media art show on Sunday, April 22nd. The show will include pieces from three artists: John Hardwicke – digital photography, Terri Hardwicke – mixed media including found objects and furniture, and Sean Simmons – self-taught nature photographer.

The show will be on display through May 27. Gallery hours are Wednesday from 1 – 7 pm and Sunday from 1 – 4 pm. Admission is free. An opening reception will be held on April 22nd from 1 – 4 pm and will include light refreshments.

“The Liriodendron is honored and excited to host this show featuring work from three excellent local artists,” stated Leslie Dohler, Mansion Manager. “Each of the artists has a unique vision and voice. This show should not be missed!”

The Liriodendron is located at 502 W. Gordon St., Bel Air MD. Free parking is located alongside the mansion and in the lower parking lot accessible from Broadway. The Liriodendron Art Gallery is supported by the Harford County Cultural Arts Board and the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information, please visit liriodendron.com and follow the Liriodendron on Facebook and Instagram.

The Liriodendron Mansion is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and serves as an architectural treasure and event venue. Owned by Harford County, it is operated by the Liriodendron Foundation, a 501(c)(3). This stunning example of Palladian architecture was built in 1898 as the summer home for Dr. Howard A. Kelly, a founding physician of Johns Hopkins Hospital and Medical School, and his wife and 9 children. For more information, please visit liriodendron.com