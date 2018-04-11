Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (April 12-15)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Bel Air Drama Company presentation of Hairspray Thursday through Saturday, the Romancing the Chrome car show in Jarrettsville Saturday, and the 108th My Lady’s Manor Steeplechase Races in Monkton also on Saturday.
Thursday, April 12
Bel Air Drama Company presents Hairspray, April 12-14
The Bel Air Drama Company presents Hairspray. You can’t stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl’s inspiring dream to dance. Show will run from April 12-14, 2018 — 7 pm shows daily, and a 2pm matinee on Saturday at the Bel Air High School auditorium, 100 Heighe St. Tickets available online for $ 10, or $ 12 at the door. Preorder your tickets today at http://www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama.
Friday, April 13
Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” continues through April 29
The Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” continues through April 29. A reception will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 at the gallery, 37 North Main St., Suite 104 in Bel Air. Gallery hours are 11 am to 6 pm – Thu-Fri-Sat-Sun.
Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, April 13
Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.
Hays-Heighe House open house, April 13
The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.
“Titanic The Musical” at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, April 13-15
Scottfield Theatre Company presents “Titanic The Musical” – April 13-15 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace. Showtimes are April 13 & 14 at 8pm and April 15 at 2pm. Tickets start at $15. For more information about this and our other upcoming shows or to donate to Scottfield Theatre Company, visit www.scottfieldtheatrecompany.org. For tickets, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/titanic-the-musical-scottfield-theatre-company/
Saturday, April 14
Romancing the Chrome car show, April 14
“Romancing the Chrome,” the largest car show of its kind in Northeastern Maryland featuring more than 250 classic automobiles, takes place Saturday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jarrett’s Field in Jarrettsville. The event is family friendly, and admission is free of charge. For details, visit tinyurl.com/ydxbs9tt
Harford County Public library book collection and sales April 14 & 15
The Bel Air branch of the Harford County Public library is having a used book sale 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 14 and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 15. The library is at 100 E. Pennsylvania Ave. in Bel Air. The Darlington branch will have a book sale 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 14 at 1134 Main St, Darlington and the Fallston branch will collect used books from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 14 at 1461 Fallston Rd, Fallston.
13th annual Kite Festival, April 14
The 13th annual kite festival returns to Rockfield Park Ball Fields April 14. Kite flying for kids of all ages along with great music and food for the whole family. Volunteers will be on hand to help kite flying novices. Festival is 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. Sponsored by the Town of Bel Air and APG Federal Credit Union. Rain Date: April 15. Free admission and free kites (while supplies last). 410-638-4550. Rockfield Park is at 501 E. Churchville Road Bel Air. For details, visit http://www.belairartsandentertainment.org/event/13th-annual-kite-festival/.
108th My Lady’s Manor Steeplechase Races, April 14
The My Lady’s Manor Steeplechase Races to benefit The Manor Foundation are coming up April 14. Gates open at 10 a.m. and post time for first race is 1:30 p.m. In addition to the races, the event features live bluegrass music, food vendors and merchandise tents. The event is to be held on Jarrettsville Pike (MD 146) at Pocock Road in Monkton. Park is $40 in advance, $50 at gate. No additional admission is required. For details, visit http://www.manorraces.com/
Sunday, April 15
Student Art Show at Liriodendron Mansion continues through April 15
The Liriodendron Mansion’s 2018 Art Gallery Season includes a Student Art Show that continues through April 15. The show features student art work from Harford Community College Fine Art Academy, John Carroll High School, Friends School, the Arrow Child Family Ministries, and Bridges Montessori School. Gallery hours are Wednesday from 1-7pm and Sunday from 1-4pm. Admission is free. The Liriodendron is located at 502 W. Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD. Parking is located alongside the mansion and in the lower parking lot accessible from Broadway. The Liriodendron Art Gallery is supported by the Harford County Cultural Arts Board and the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information, please visit liriodendron.com and follow the Liriodendron on Facebook.
Coming next . . .
Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, April 18
Bingo every Wednesday night at Prince of Peace Church located at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood Md. Doors open at 6 pm. Bingo starts at 6:45 pm. We also have several different pull-offs, lightning bingo and a $700.00 jackpot. Refreshment are available. Cost of bingo is $15.00. For additional information contact Joe at 443-504-2829.
Harford Community College Students in A Night of Stand-Up Comedy, April 20
Join us for a night of original stand-up comedy by Harford Community College students on April 20 at 9 PM in the Black Box Theater in Joppa Hall. The performance is presented by the HCC Actors Guild and the HCC Improv Club. Tickets are $5 for adults at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. Tickets are free for HCC students; a ticket and valid HCC ID are required. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at Ticketing@harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211.
18thannual River Sweep, April 21
Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s 18thannual River Sweep, a volunteer shoreline and roadside clean-up in honor of Earth Day, will take place in Havre de Grace, Conowingo, Perryville, Port Deposit, Charlestown and Garrett Island on Saturday, April 21. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycvsqu7t
Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, April 22
Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. Tours start at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com
Author Jeannette Walls visits Water’s Edge Events Center, April 25
New York Times best-selling author Jeannette Walls is to discuss her memoir “The Glass Castle” about her journey from extreme poverty to successful writer at Water’s Edge Events Center, 4687 Millennium Drive in Belcamp, April 25. For details visit: https://tinyurl.com/yc5qqcb7
“Night With the Wild” fundraiser for future Susquehannock Wildlife Center, April 28
Hoot and howl the night away at Harford County’s wildest party and help raise awareness and funding for the creation of the region’s first dedicated wildlife center! Susquehannock Wildlife Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit conservation/education/rescue/research organization based in Harford County, will celebrate its 3rd annual “Night With the Wild” on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Deer Creek Overlook in Street, Maryland with an evening of delicious food, drinks, music, and the return of some feathered and scaled special guests. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/ybku6a2k
Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8
The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.
Ongoing . . .
For the complete calendar of events at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, visit online at http://www.otterpointcreek.org/events/.
For the complete calendar of events at Eden Mill Nature Center, visit online at http://www.edenmill.org/Winter_2016___2017.pdf
For events at Harford Community College, visit http://harford.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp