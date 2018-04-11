Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (April 12-15)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include the Bel Air Drama Company presentation of Hairspray Thursday through Saturday, the Romancing the Chrome car show in Jarrettsville Saturday, and the 108th My Lady’s Manor Steeplechase Races in Monkton also on Saturday.

Thursday, April 12

Bel Air Drama Company presents Hairspray, April 12-14

The Bel Air Drama Company presents Hairspray. You can’t stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl’s inspiring dream to dance. Show will run from April 12-14, 2018 — 7 pm shows daily, and a 2pm matinee on Saturday at the Bel Air High School auditorium, 100 Heighe St. Tickets available online for $ 10, or $ 12 at the door. Preorder your tickets today at http://www.seatyourself.biz/belairdrama.

Friday, April 13

Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” continues through April 29

The Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” continues through April 29. A reception will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 at the gallery, 37 North Main St., Suite 104 in Bel Air. Gallery hours are 11 am to 6 pm – Thu-Fri-Sat-Sun.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, April 13

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, April 13

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

“Titanic The Musical” at the Opera House in Havre de Grace, April 13-15

Scottfield Theatre Company presents “Titanic The Musical” – April 13-15 at The Cultural Center at the Opera House in Havre de Grace. Showtimes are April 13 & 14 at 8pm and April 15 at 2pm. Tickets start at $15. For more information about this and our other upcoming shows or to donate to Scottfield Theatre Company, visit www.scottfieldtheatrecompany.org. For tickets, visit https://hdgoperahouse.org/event/titanic-the-musical-scottfield-theatre-company/

Saturday, April 14

Romancing the Chrome car show, April 14

“Romancing the Chrome,” the largest car show of its kind in Northeastern Maryland featuring more than 250 classic automobiles, takes place Saturday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jarrett’s Field in Jarrettsville. The event is family friendly, and admission is free of charge. For details, visit tinyurl.com/ydxbs9tt

Harford County Public library book collection and sales April 14 & 15

The Bel Air branch of the Harford County Public library is having a used book sale 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 14 and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 15. The library is at 100 E. Pennsylvania Ave. in Bel Air. The Darlington branch will have a book sale 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 14 at 1134 Main St, Darlington and the Fallston branch will collect used books from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 14 at 1461 Fallston Rd, Fallston.

13th annual Kite Festival, April 14

The 13th annual kite festival returns to Rockfield Park Ball Fields April 14. Kite flying for kids of all ages along with great music and food for the whole family. Volunteers will be on hand to help kite flying novices. Festival is 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. Sponsored by the Town of Bel Air and APG Federal Credit Union. Rain Date: April 15. Free admission and free kites (while supplies last). 410-638-4550. Rockfield Park is at 501 E. Churchville Road Bel Air. For details, visit http://www.belairartsandentertainment.org/event/13th-annual-kite-festival/.

108th My Lady’s Manor Steeplechase Races, April 14

The My Lady’s Manor Steeplechase Races to benefit The Manor Foundation are coming up April 14. Gates open at 10 a.m. and post time for first race is 1:30 p.m. In addition to the races, the event features live bluegrass music, food vendors and merchandise tents. The event is to be held on Jarrettsville Pike (MD 146) at Pocock Road in Monkton. Park is $40 in advance, $50 at gate. No additional admission is required. For details, visit http://www.manorraces.com/

Sunday, April 15

Student Art Show at Liriodendron Mansion continues through April 15

The Liriodendron Mansion’s 2018 Art Gallery Season includes a Student Art Show that continues through April 15. The show features student art work from Harford Community College Fine Art Academy, John Carroll High School, Friends School, the Arrow Child Family Ministries, and Bridges Montessori School. Gallery hours are Wednesday from 1-7pm and Sunday from 1-4pm. Admission is free. The Liriodendron is located at 502 W. Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD. Parking is located alongside the mansion and in the lower parking lot accessible from Broadway. The Liriodendron Art Gallery is supported by the Harford County Cultural Arts Board and the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information, please visit liriodendron.com and follow the Liriodendron on Facebook.

