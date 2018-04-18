Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (April 20-22)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include a night of original stand-up comedy by Harford Community College students on Friday, the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s 18thannual River Sweep riverside cleanup on Saturday and guided tours of historic Tudor Hall in Bel Air on Sunday.

Friday, April 20

Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” continues through April 29

The Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” continues through April 29. A reception will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 at the gallery, 37 North Main St., Suite 104 in Bel Air. Gallery hours are 11 am to 6 pm – Thu-Fri-Sat-Sun.

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, April 20

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, April 20

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Harford Community College Students in A Night of Stand-Up Comedy, April 20

Join us for a night of original stand-up comedy by Harford Community College students on April 20 at 9 PM in the Black Box Theater in Joppa Hall. The performance is presented by the HCC Actors Guild and the HCC Improv Club. Tickets are $5 for adults at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. Tickets are free for HCC students; a ticket and valid HCC ID are required. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at Ticketing@harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211.

Saturday, April 21

18thannual River Sweep, April 21

Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s 18thannual River Sweep, a volunteer shoreline and roadside clean-up in honor of Earth Day, will take place in Havre de Grace, Conowingo, Perryville, Port Deposit, Charlestown and Garrett Island on Saturday, April 21. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycvsqu7t

Sunday, April 22

Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, April 22

Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. Tours start at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com

Multi-media art show opens at The Liriodendron Mansion April 22, continues through May 27

The Liriodendron Mansion will be celebrating the beginning of Spring with a multi-media art show on Sunday, April 22nd. The show will include pieces from three artists: John Hardwicke – digital photography, Terri Hardwicke – mixed media including found objects and furniture, and Sean Simmons – self-taught nature photographer. The show will be on display through May 27. Gallery hours are Wednesday from 1 – 7 pm and Sunday from 1 – 4 pm. Admission is free. An opening reception will be held on April 22nd from 1 – 4 pm and will include light refreshments. The Liriodendron is located at 502 W. Gordon St., Bel Air MD. For details, visit liriodendron.com.

Coming next . . .

Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, April 25