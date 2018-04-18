Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (April 20-22)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include a night of original stand-up comedy by Harford Community College students on Friday, the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s 18thannual River Sweep riverside cleanup on Saturday and guided tours of historic Tudor Hall in Bel Air on Sunday.
Friday, April 20
Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” continues through April 29
The Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” continues through April 29. A reception will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 at the gallery, 37 North Main St., Suite 104 in Bel Air. Gallery hours are 11 am to 6 pm – Thu-Fri-Sat-Sun.
Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, April 20
Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.
Hays-Heighe House open house, April 20
The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.
Harford Community College Students in A Night of Stand-Up Comedy, April 20
Join us for a night of original stand-up comedy by Harford Community College students on April 20 at 9 PM in the Black Box Theater in Joppa Hall. The performance is presented by the HCC Actors Guild and the HCC Improv Club. Tickets are $5 for adults at LIVEatHarfordCC.com, the HCC Ticket Office in the Chesapeake Center, or 443-412-2211. Tickets are free for HCC students; a ticket and valid HCC ID are required. All venues are accessible to individuals with disabilities. Patrons requiring special seating arrangements may purchase accessible seating online at Ticketing@harford.edu or by calling the HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211.
Saturday, April 21
18thannual River Sweep, April 21
Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s 18thannual River Sweep, a volunteer shoreline and roadside clean-up in honor of Earth Day, will take place in Havre de Grace, Conowingo, Perryville, Port Deposit, Charlestown and Garrett Island on Saturday, April 21. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/ycvsqu7t
Sunday, April 22
Guided Tour of the Historic Tudor Hall, April 22
Tour the grounds and 1st floor of Tudor Hall, home of Maryland’s famous family of Shakespearian actors including Edwin Booth and John Wilkes Booth. Tours start at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and lasts about 45 minutes. Located at 17 Tudor Lane, Bel Air, MD 21015. $5.00 cash for those ages 13 and older. For more info call 443-619-0008 or email at SpiritsOfTudorHall@gmail.com. For other tour dates go to http://spiritsoftudorhall.blogspot.com
Multi-media art show opens at The Liriodendron Mansion April 22, continues through May 27
The Liriodendron Mansion will be celebrating the beginning of Spring with a multi-media art show on Sunday, April 22nd. The show will include pieces from three artists: John Hardwicke – digital photography, Terri Hardwicke – mixed media including found objects and furniture, and Sean Simmons – self-taught nature photographer. The show will be on display through May 27. Gallery hours are Wednesday from 1 – 7 pm and Sunday from 1 – 4 pm. Admission is free. An opening reception will be held on April 22nd from 1 – 4 pm and will include light refreshments. The Liriodendron is located at 502 W. Gordon St., Bel Air MD. For details, visit liriodendron.com.
Coming next . . .
Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, April 25
Bingo every Wednesday night at Prince of Peace Church located at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood Md. Doors open at 6 pm. Bingo starts at 6:45 pm. We also have several different pull-offs, lightning bingo and a $700.00 jackpot. Refreshment are available. Cost of bingo is $15.00. For additional information contact Joe at 443-504-2829.
Author Jeannette Walls visits Water’s Edge Events Center, April 25
New York Times best-selling author Jeannette Walls is to discuss her memoir “The Glass Castle” about her journey from extreme poverty to successful writer at Water’s Edge Events Center, 4687 Millennium Drive in Belcamp, April 25. For details visit: https://tinyurl.com/yc5qqcb7
“Night With the Wild” fundraiser for future Susquehannock Wildlife Center, April 28
Hoot and howl the night away at Harford County’s wildest party and help raise awareness and funding for the creation of the region’s first dedicated wildlife center! Susquehannock Wildlife Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit conservation/education/rescue/research organization based in Harford County, will celebrate its 3rd annual “Night With the Wild” on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Deer Creek Overlook in Street, Maryland with an evening of delicious food, drinks, music, and the return of some feathered and scaled special guests. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/ybku6a2k
Yard sales, April 28
Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8
The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com.
5th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk, May 12
The 5th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk is coming up Saturday, May 12, at 8 a.m. at The John Carroll School, 703 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air. More than 1,500 walkers are expected to participate. The funds raised support Cancer LifeNet. For more information about the 5th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk, visit uchfoundation.org, email ufoundation@uchs.org or call 443-643-3460. For more information about Cancer LifeNet, visit umuch.org/cancer or call 866-393-4355.
Ongoing . . .
