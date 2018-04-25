Things to do this weekend around Bel Air (April 27-29)

Things to do this weekend around Bel Air include catching the Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” during its last weekend at the gallery, the “Night With the Wild” fundraiser for the future Susquehannock Wildlife Center Saturday and the Bel Air Farmers Market is now open on Saturday mornings in downtown Bel Air.

Friday, April 27

Half-Off Fridays! at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center, April 27

Visit us at the Lutheran Mission Society Hickory Compassion Center for “Half-Off Fridays!” Our gently-used items (clothing, housewares, furnishings, etc.) are 50% off all day. (Some exclusions apply.) Everyone is welcome. The center is located at 2500 Conowingo Road, Hickory (Bel Air), MD 21015. Funds raised help support the LMS ministries. Go to www.LutheranMissionSociety.org for more information. Folks in need of help can come to the Hickory Compassion Center on Saturdays at 10:15 AM for a bag of groceries and some clothing for the family. Supplies are limited – first come, first served. Call 410-974-9296 for more information.

Hays-Heighe House open house, April 27

The Hays-Heighe House is open 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of most months. The Hays-Heighe House is at Harford Community College, 410 Thomas Road in Bel Air. For details call 443-412-2539.

Saturday, April 28

“Night With the Wild” fundraiser for future Susquehannock Wildlife Center, April 28

Hoot and howl the night away at Harford County’s wildest party and help raise awareness and funding for the creation of the region’s first dedicated wildlife center! Susquehannock Wildlife Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit conservation/education/rescue/research organization based in Harford County, will celebrate its 3rd annual “Night With the Wild” on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Deer Creek Overlook in Street, Maryland with an evening of delicious food, drinks, music, and the return of some feathered and scaled special guests. For details, visit https://tinyurl.com/ybku6a2k

Bel Air Farmers Market, April 28

The 2018 Bel Air Farmers Market is open for the season. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays April 14 through November 17 at 2 S. Bond St. in downtown Bel Air. The market features locally raised produce, fruit, organic produce, fruit & cheese, perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, shrubs & plants, beef, pork, chicken, eggs, cheeses, baked goods, artisan breads, dog goodies, ice cream, honey, herbs and more!For details, visit http://www.belairfarmersmarket.com.

Ballet Chesapeake ‘s Cinderella cast offers dance lessons, sneak peaks of June performance April 28, May 5 & 12 at libraries and the Bel Air Armory

Leading up to the enchanting performance of Ballet Chesapeake ‘s Cinderella, at Bel Air High School on June 9 and 10, the company has partnered with Harford County Public Libraries and the Bel Air Armory to continue spreading the joy of dance within the Harford County community. Sponsored by the Bel Air Arts Council, on Saturday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the organization will be hosting an abridged performance and dance lessons at the Bel Air Armory for children of all ages. Children can meet fairytale characters at the library, complete with story time led by Barclay Gibbs, artistic director of Ballet Chesapeake, as well as dance lessons provided by Cinderella and Prince Charming on:

Saturday, April 28, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the Bel Air branch

Saturday, May 5, 2018, at 10 a.m. at the Edgewood branch

Yard sales, April 28

Two Community Yard Sales in Vineyard Oak & Vineyard Oak North, Bel Air 7 a.m. to noon April 28th. (Rain Date April 29th) Vineyard Oak & Vineyard Oak North are off Route 543 between the bypass and C. Milton

Wright High.

Sunday, April 29

Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” continues through April 29

The Harford Artists’ Gallery’s show “Past and Present” continues through April 29. A reception will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 at the gallery, 37 North Main St., Suite 104 in Bel Air. Gallery hours are 11 am to 6 pm – Thu-Fri-Sat-Sun.

Coming next . . .

Bingo Wednesday nights at Prince of Peace Church, May 2

Bingo every Wednesday night at Prince of Peace Church located at 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood Md. Doors open at 6 pm. Bingo starts at 6:45 pm. We also have several different pull-offs, lightning bingo and a $700.00 jackpot. Refreshment are available. Cost of bingo is $15.00. For additional information contact Joe at 443-504-2829. Havre de Grace farmers market opens May 5 The HdG Farmers Market is open 9 am to Noon on Saturdays beginning May 5 and continuing until November 18th. For details, visit http://www.havredegracefarmersmarket.com Newcomers of Harford County Club meeting, May 8 The Newcomers of Harford County Club welcomes newcomers every month between Sept. and May on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. Meetings are at St. Mathew’s Church, 1200 E. Churchville Rd., in Bel Air. newcomersofharfordcounty.com. 5th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk, May 12 The 5th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk is coming up Saturday, May 12, at 8 a.m. at The John Carroll School, 703 E. Churchville Road in Bel Air. More than 1,500 walkers are expected to participate. The funds raised support Cancer LifeNet. For more information about the 5th Annual Amanda Hichkad CCA Celebration Walk, visit uchfoundation.org, email ufoundation@uchs.org or call 443-643-3460. For more information about Cancer LifeNet, visit umuch.org/cancer or call 866-393-4355.

Ballet Chesapeake presents Cinderella June 9 and 10

Ballet Chesapeake’s spring production of Cinderella comes to Bel Air High School June 9 and 10. Featuring local Harford County students, the performances will take place on Saturday, June 9 from 6-8:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 10 from 1-3:00 p.m. at Bel Air High School (100 Heighe Street, Bel Air, MD 21014). Tickets for Cinderella are now on sale and can be purchased online at balletchesapeake.org or by calling 410-877-0777. Ticket prices range from $19-$25 in advance and $30 at the door. For more information on Ballet Chesapeake, or any of their spring dance offerings, please contact Kaitlin Weber, executive director at 410-877-0777 or kait@balletchesapeake.org.